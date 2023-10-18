EMass girls’ soccer: Netting clincher in MVC title run for Central Catholic, Lucy Irwin headlines Players of the Week

Sydney Ball, Marblehead — With three goals, Ball powered the Magicians to a come-from-behind win over Manchester Essex Friday. In a high-scoring game Tuesday, Ball added another tally for the 6-6-1 team in a 7-0 victory over Gloucester.

Addison Cheney, St. John Paul II — With three goals in a 6-1 win over Sturgis West and the tying goal in a 2-1 defeat of Monomoy, Cheney helped preserve the Lions’ nine-game win streak for a 10-2-1 record.

Lucy Irwin, Central Catholic — The sophomore converted a penalty kick, helping secure a 2-0 victory over North Andover, and the programs first Merrimack Valley Conference title since 2017. She also netted three goals in a 5-1 win over Methuen Thursday.