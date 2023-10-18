EMass girls’ soccer: With a win over King Philip, a high 5 for Franklin in Globe Top 20

The top five teams in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll remains status quo: Bishop Feehan, Hopkinton, Natick, Hanover, and 13-1 Franklin, which solidified its spot with a monumental 3-1 victory over Hockomock League Kelley-Rex foe King Philip. Masconomet and Wellesley join the top 10. Wellesley captured the inaugural Krauss Cup, defeating Concord-Carlisle and North Andover over the weekend. Mansfield and Medfield each jump three spots, highlighted by key league victories over Oliver Ames and Dover-Sherborn, respectively. Central Catholic rejoins the Top 20 for the first time in three weeks. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe poll as of Oct. 18, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No. Team Record Previous 1. Bishop Feehan 13-0-1 1 2. Hopkinton 14-0-0 2 3. Natick 11-1-1 3 4. Hanover 14-0-0 4 5. Franklin 13-1-0 5 6. Norwell 14-1-1 7 7. King Philip 12-3-0 6 8. Acton-Boxborough 8-1-1 9 9. Masconomet 12-0-2 11 10. Wellesley 12-3-0 14 11. Brookline 9-3-1 10 12. Winchester 12-1-0 8 13. Notre Dame (Hingham) 9-3-3 12 14. Mansfield 10-3-0 17 15. Medfield 11-1-0 18 16. Oliver Ames 10-3-0 13 17. Concord-Carlisle 9-2-2 15 18. Dover-Sherborn 10-3-1 16 19. Hamilton-Wenham 11-0-1 19 20. Central Catholic 10-2-1 –

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.