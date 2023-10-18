scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HS GIRLS' SOCCER: TOP 20

EMass girls’ soccer: With a win over King Philip, a high 5 for Franklin in Globe Top 20

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated October 18, 2023, 24 minutes ago
Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The top five teams in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll remains status quo: Bishop Feehan, Hopkinton, Natick, Hanover, and 13-1 Franklin, which solidified its spot with a monumental 3-1 victory over Hockomock League Kelley-Rex foe King Philip. Masconomet and Wellesley join the top 10. Wellesley captured the inaugural Krauss Cup, defeating Concord-Carlisle and North Andover over the weekend. Mansfield and Medfield each jump three spots, highlighted by key league victories over Oliver Ames and Dover-Sherborn, respectively. Central Catholic rejoins the Top 20 for the first time in three weeks. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll

The Globe poll as of Oct. 18, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Bishop Feehan13-0-11
2.Hopkinton14-0-02
3.Natick11-1-13
4.Hanover14-0-04
5.Franklin13-1-05
6.Norwell14-1-17
7.King Philip12-3-06
8.Acton-Boxborough8-1-19
9.Masconomet12-0-211
10.Wellesley12-3-014
11.Brookline9-3-110
12.Winchester12-1-08
13.Notre Dame (Hingham)9-3-312
14.Mansfield10-3-017
15.Medfield11-1-018
16.Oliver Ames10-3-013
17.Concord-Carlisle9-2-215
18.Dover-Sherborn10-3-116
19.Hamilton-Wenham11-0-119
20.Central Catholic10-2-1

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

