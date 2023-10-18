James Click removes himself from consideration for Red Sox baseball operations job

Click, a Blue Jays vice president of strategy, served as general manager of the Astros from 2020-22, winning a World Series ring in 2022. However, he parted ways following Houston’s title run when team owner Jim Crane cut off talks of an extension amid a personality clash.

James Click, a prominent candidate in the Red Sox’ search for a head of baseball operations, talked with the team but has decided to remove himself from the mix in deference to family considerations, according to a major league source.

Click, whose combination of recent experience as a leader of a baseball operations department, success in that role, and background in progressive organizations stood out, is the latest prominent candidate to withdraw. Others to withdraw or decline include Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, Rays senior adviser Jon Daniels, MLB vice president of baseball operations Michael Hill, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes, Phillies GM Sam Fuld, Red Sox assistant GM Raquel Ferreira, and Diamondbacks assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye.

Advertisement

Interviews have taken place with at least three internal candidates (assistant GM Eddie Romero, assistant GM Michael Groopman, and VP of scouting and player development Paul Toboni) as well as at least three external candidates (in addition to Click): Twins GM Thad Levine, Cubs assistant GM Craig Breslow, and Guardians special assistant (and former Pirates GM) Neal Huntington.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.