Masataka Yoshida thanks Red Sox fans for their support during his first season with team

Masataka Yoshida’s first season with the Red Sox has come to an end, and he appears to have enjoyed his first taste of Boston.
Yoshida took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted pictures of himself playing for the Red Sox and one photo of himself and his family standing in left field next to the Green Monster. He captioned the post with a heartfelt message expressing how grateful he was to play for the Red Sox in his rookie season, and he thanked Boston fans for cheering him on.
“Thank you to the amazing Red Sox fans for all your support this season,” Yoshida wrote. “It was a real honor to play for the Boston Red Sox during my first season in the Majors and it was so exciting to play at such an amazing ball park in front of the most passionate fans in baseball.”
In his debut year with the Red Sox, Yoshida slashed .289/.338/.445 with 15 home runs and 72 RBIs. He batted .354 with a .962 OPS in May to open his rookie campaign, and he led the American League in batting average (.319) at the end of July. His batting stats dropped significantly after the All-Star break.
“I’m going to work hard in the off season so that next season I’ll come back stronger and deliver the results that the Red Sox fans can be proud of,” Yoshida wrote. “Thank you and I’m looking forward to seeing you again next spring!”