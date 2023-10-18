Masataka Yoshida thanks Red Sox fans for their support during his first season with team

Masataka Yoshida’s first season with the Red Sox has come to an end, and he appears to have enjoyed his first taste of Boston.

Yoshida took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted pictures of himself playing for the Red Sox and one photo of himself and his family standing in left field next to the Green Monster. He captioned the post with a heartfelt message expressing how grateful he was to play for the Red Sox in his rookie season, and he thanked Boston fans for cheering him on.

“Thank you to the amazing Red Sox fans for all your support this season,” Yoshida wrote. “It was a real honor to play for the Boston Red Sox during my first season in the Majors and it was so exciting to play at such an amazing ball park in front of the most passionate fans in baseball.”