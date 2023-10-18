Groton teenager Malcolm Fry signs first-team contract with Revolution

The Revolution have signed Malcolm Fry, an 18-year-old from Groton, to a first-team contract, the club announced Wednesday. His contract runs from 2024-26 with an additional one-year club option for 2027.

Fry, who joined the Revolution Academy in 2019, signed his first professional contract with the Revolution II on Oct. 28, 2022. In 37 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, he has six goals and three assists. He originally committed to play soccer at Wake Forest, but the draw of a professional contract kept him in New England.

Fry is the 13th homegrown player to join the Revolution’s major league roster, and the eighth to move up from the Revolution II.