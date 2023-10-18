Patriots list 20 players on injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bills

The Patriots, who host the Bills on Sunday, listed a whopping 20 players on their injury report on Wednesday, including six who didn’t practice and 14 who were limited.

Henry’s absence is notable in particular because he is one of Mac Jones’s favorite targets, as well as the fact that he has yet to miss a game since he arrived in New England for the 2021 season.

The following players were listed as limited: center David Andrews (ankle), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Cody Davis (knee), wide receiver Demario Douglas (concussion), safety Kyle Dugger (foot), defensive lineman Trey Flowers (foot), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (ankle), cornerback Jack Jones (hamstring), offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (ankle), safety Jabrill Peppers (knee), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), guard Cole Strange (knee), and cornerback Shaun Wade (shoulder).

