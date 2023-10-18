The Phillies’ Craig Kimbrel knows the closer role has changed, but no matter when he enters a game, he’s still getting important outs

With a few exceptions, nearly every manager has conceded that sometimes it just makes sense to use their best relief pitcher in the seventh or eighth inning.

PHOENIX — The traditional closer will eventually go the way of cassette tapes and pay phones.

Even Phillies righthander Craig Kimbrel, who built a long career on his ability to get the final three outs, has given up after fighting the rising tide for a few years.

All he asks of manager Rob Thomson is to give him a general idea when he’ll pitch.

“I wouldn’t say I did very great at first,” Kimbrel said Wednesday before an off-day workout in the National League Championship Series. “But having a better understanding with Thomson — the communication we have with each other is great.”

At 35, Kimbrel is eighth in career saves with 417. He had 108 of those with the Red Sox from 2016-18, making the All-Star team all three seasons.

Kimbrel has since pitched for the Cubs, White Sox, Dodgers, and Phillies. He joined Philadelphia on a one-year, $10 million deal with the understanding that he wouldn’t necessarily be the closer.

But Kimbrel earned Thomson’s trust and led the team with 23 saves. He also closed out the All-Star Game for the National League.

“He had a really good year for us. Probably better than expected, to tell you the truth,” Thomson said.

“But more than that, what he’s done in talking with the younger relievers down in the bullpen about handling situations and slowing the game down and breaking the game down into little segments where they can work through situations and tough situations. He’s been great on and off the field.”

But his role remains fluid. When Game 4 of the Division Series against the Braves was tight, Kimbrel was used in the seventh inning against Ronald Acuña Jr. and stayed in the game to face Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley in the eighth.

Thomson then used lefthander Gregory Soto to get Matt Olson.

After Soto put two runners on in the ninth, Matt Strahm, who had two saves all season, finished the game against the bottom of the Atlanta lineup.

After being left off the playoff roster by the Dodgers last season, Kimbrel has a different perspective than he did during his time with the Red Sox, when he was one of highest-paid relievers in the game.

“Oh, it definitely makes me appreciate this,” he said. “That was a tough pill to swallow last year. Having my ups and downs, at times throwing the ball well, and at times looking like I shouldn’t even be out there or have a jersey on.

“It stunk. I pitch to be in these moments, to help teams finish games off and finish off meaningful games. And to not get that opportunity last year definitely stung. To be sitting here at this moment this year, it feels pretty good.”

Kimbrel will be a free agent after the season and plans to keep pitching. He averaged 95.8 miles per hour with his fastball this season and still has a curveball hitters can’t square up.

Whether it’s with the Phillies or another team, he won’t lack for opportunity.

“It’s fun,” Kimbrel said. “It’s fun to be able to compete. I’ve been blessed and gifted with an ability and been able to use it for a while now.

“And to still have it and to still be able to go out there and compete at the highest level and have fun doing it, there’s no reason not to come back and keep on playing.”

There’s also some legacy building to be done. Kimbrel is 21 saves away from being fourth all-time. Hall of Fame voters have been stingy with relievers over the years but that has shifted with Billy Wagner gaining support. He climbed to 68.1 percent last year and has two more chances at the required 75 percent.

Kimbrel is a long shot for Cooperstown but a few more productive seasons could change that.

There’s also the more immediate goal of getting the final out of the World Series.

Kimbrel sent the Red Sox to the World Series in 2018, striking out Carlos Correa and Marwin Gonzalez before Andrew Benintendi made his memorable diving catch on Tony Kemp.

Kimbrel allowed two runs in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the World Series, which prompted manager Alex Cora to use Chris Sale to close out Game 5, which he did with great alacrity.

Kimbrel understood that decision. But he wants the ball in that spot. Maybe it will be this season.

“It would be awesome. It would be so cool,” he said. “But at the same time, I have an understanding that my spot to be important and useful might come at a different point during the game.

“If it’s not the last out and it’s at a different point, I’ll do my job and be just as happy.”

Just as happy? Maybe not. But closers have already lost that fight.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.