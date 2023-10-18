Red Sox outfield lacking plenty: Defense, slugging, and stars

It’s a solid core, but is it enough to get back to postseason contention?

What they have: The Red Sox have six outfielders on their 40-man roster: Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, Rob Refsnyder, Alex Verdugo, and Masataka Yoshida.

The Red Sox outfield has some burning questions heading into the 2024 season. Here are some assessments at the three spots moving forward.

Duran put together a promising and productive season before undergoing season-ending surgery in late August. He improved defensively in center field, specifically his jumps on the ball. At the plate, he hit .295, swiping 24 bags in 26 attempts and providing a spark plug the club had not seen in a while.

Duran is expected to be ready for spring training, but considering baseball operations should be under new management and needs to upgrade both pitching and defense, a controllable asset like Duran could be an interesting trade chip.

Verdugo, the key piece in the Mookie Betts trade back in 2020, will become a free agent at the end of 2024. He should win a Gold Glove in right field for his play this season. At the plate, Verdugo had somewhat of a nosedive, batting a full-season worst .264., but he still might be the Sox’ biggest trade name and his past success should help a club.

Alex Verdugo had an up-and-down 2023 season, but could be a valuable piece if he were used in a trade. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Abreu could be Verdugo’s replacement. He hit .316 after being called up in August, and proved that he could command all three outfield spots in decent fashion — at the very least. Rafaela, despite his defensive prowess in center, might need a bit more Triple A seasoning at the plate.

Refsnyder, who signed a one-year extension this season under Bloom, could be a trade chip, too, while the Sox are seemingly stuck with Yoshida, entering the second year of a $90-million deal. Yoshida hit a respectable .289 with 15 homers in his first year in the majors, but faded in the second half, batting just .254. He’s a liability in left field at a time the Sox need to get better defensively.

So where does that leave them?

It’s complicated because Yoshida is a designated hitter that isn’t quite a designated hitter.

Justin Turner will certainly pass on his option for 2024, making him a free agent. Turner said he will entertain a return to Boston, but would Yoshida’s status with the club — in addition to the team’s inability to move him — end any chance of a return? Maybe.

Had Yoshida flirted with, say, 20-25 homers, Turner’s exit would be easier to swallow. Instead, he essentially burns two lineup spots. That’s a tough reality, but not a total encumbrance to overcome.

Masataka Yoshida has a somewhat murky positional fit as either a designated hitter or an outfielder. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Slug needed

Despite playing in just 92 games, Adam Duvall led the Red Sox outfield with 21 homers. After the 2022 season, the Red Sox put an emphasis on slug from outfielders. Duvall was a name Bloom had pinpointed, believing his pull-power to left field would help at Fenway. That turned out to be true, but even with him, the Sox tied for 17th in homers by outfielders (59).

The Sox could flirt with a Duvall return, or they could set their sights higher. The team has shown interest in Teoscar Hernández, and that could be a fit. A free agent like Duvall, Hernandez got off to a slow start with the Mariners, but finished with 26 homers and a .258 batting average. Hernandez’s career slash line is an impressive .261/.316/.486 (.802 OPS) and he can command all three outfield spots, with most of his time coming in right field.

Another name the Sox should consider is Cody Bellinger. Bellinger returned to his All-Star form with the Cubs, batting .307/.356/.525 (.881 OPS) with 26 homers. He has the ability to command both center and first base, and has a $12.5 million mutual option (with a $5 million buyout) that will likely have him a free agent. While some of the power numbers might diminish, Bellinger is an elite athlete with the potential to become a fan favorite.

So, where does this really leave the Sox? With a foundation and some intriguing young names. But in order to compete, the top layer of that foundation needs to include some stars.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.