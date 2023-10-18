NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gets a contract extension through March 2027

A person familiar with the details told The Associated Press that Goodell’s deal includes clauses for extension or succession. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details weren’t released.

“The Compensation Committee updated the full ownership today that an agreement has been reached to extend Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract for three years, through March 2027,” the league announced in a statement.

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell received his long-anticipated contract extension on Wednesday.

Goodell’s current contract was set to expire in spring 2024.

Financial terms of Goodell’s new contract weren’t immediately known. Goodell reportedly earned $63.9 million for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

The 64-year-old Goodell has served as commissioner since succeeding Paul Tagliabue in 2006. He began his NFL career as an administrative intern in 1982 under then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Under Goodell’s leadership, the NFL’s popularity and revenue have skyrocketed. The Washington Commanders were sold for a record $6.05 billion earlier this year.

Goodell also has dealt with intense scrutiny and criticism regarding the league’s handling of off-field issues involving players, including domestic violence, and the initial response to Colin Kaepernick’s call for social justice by kneeling during the national anthem.