A Berlin synagogue is attacked with firebombs while antisemitic incidents rise in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin synagogue was attacked with Molotov cocktails early Wednesday as antisemitic incidents in the German capital have been rising following the violent escalation in the Middle East.

The Kahal Adass Jisroel community said its synagogue in the city's Mitte neighborhood was attacked with two incendiary devices. Police confirmed the incident.

“Unknown persons threw two Molotov cocktails from the street,” the community wrote on X, formerly Twitter. It also posted video footage of police officers investigating the scene in front of the synagogue that was cordoned off.