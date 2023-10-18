‘I saw horrors.’ What an MIT grad found when he returned to Israel to search for his cousin.

Hazan and his friends — most of them young Israeli expats living in New York, where Hazan recently moved after graduating from MIT — spent the night watching Israeli television and monitoring social media, trying to absorb the details of Hamas’s attack, according to Hazan and Hemo.

“So we turned on the TV and saw. . .” Hazan said.

Doron Hazan and his friends were hanging out late after Shabbat dinner in Manhattan on Oct. 6 when one of them, Rotem Hemo, received a video call from his brother in Israel. A rocket attack had targeted their hometown near the border with Gaza, the brother said. Not long after, another friend got a WhatsApp message with even graver information: terrorists had breached an Israeli city .

Advertisement

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday in New York, Hazan, 30, received a message from his mother: His 22-year-old cousin, Sahar Ashuan, was missing. Ashuan, a big gentle man who lived with his parents near Tel Aviv and was saving money for a trip to India, had been at a music festival not far from the Gaza border.

Ashuan had sent a video from the scene. It showed him taking cover behind a Toyota SUV and then running through a field as a volley of gunfire rang out. In one of the final messages he sent, Ashuan said he had helped a fellow concertgoer who was wounded, but that he himself was OK.

Then he went silent.

Hazan came to the United States from northern Israel to study at MIT six years ago and moved to New York to work for a tech company last month. On Saturday, Oct. 7, hours after learning Ashuan was missing, he got a representative from El Al, the Israeli airline, on the phone. “I told her, ‘I need to get home to my family ASAP,’ ” he recalled.

Advertisement

By Monday, he had reached the apartment of his aunt and uncle — Ashuan’s parents — in Netanya, an Israeli city on the Mediterranean coast just north of Tel Aviv.

He found them endlessly playing out imagined scenarios about their son. Perhaps Ashuan had escaped, but lost his phone. Or maybe he was taken hostage; at least that would mean he wasn’t dead.

More relatives came. Every phone call, every knock on the door paralyzed the family. “Everyone froze because that could have been the call that tells you he’s dead,” Hazan said.

Meanwhile, Hazan studied the video Ashuan had sent and managed to pinpoint the location on a map.

Cellphone tracking data the family got from the police showed Ashuan, or at least his phone, was still near the festival on Saturday morning. They spoke to friends of Ashuan’s who had seen him there. But the sleuthing revealed little the family didn’t already know: Ashuan had been at the festival, where hundreds were killed and many kidnapped. Now his whereabouts were unknown.

Hazan joined a WhatsApp group for relatives of missing concertgoers who were planning a haphazard search-and-rescue mission. One issued a strongly worded recommendation: Come armed.

Ashuan’s father insisted on going alone. He wanted to leave Hazan and another cousin behind. “He couldn’t think of something else atrocious happening,” Hazan said.

But Hazan, a former infantryman in the Israeli military, and the cousin wouldn’t let Ashuan’s father go alone. “There’s a reason I’m here in Israel,” Hazan said.

Advertisement

They reached the site of the outdoor festival midday Tuesday, Hazan said. He was not prepared for what he would find.

“I saw horrors,” he said. Photos that Hazan shared showed burned out cars, bullet holes in walls, a crumpled pickup truck, shell casings, and bodies.

“The smell was horrendous,” he said. (Hazan believes the civilians’ bodies were gone and that the militants’ bodies remained.)

The place seemed to him “so alive but so dead at the same time,” he said. He found keys in the ignition of cars, a baby’s car seat strapped in and undamaged, and undisturbed bags of personal belongings. He opened some of them and found IDs.

There was also danger. They heard an explosion, Hazan and his uncle recalled, which he thought was caused by Israeli soldiers detonating an explosive left behind by the militants. Hazan was carrying a knife, and his uncle and cousin both had handguns. Perhaps they shouldn’t have been there. “They could have shot us,” he said of the Israeli soldiers. “They could have identified us as terrorists.”

Ashuan’s father, Beber, was shaken by what he saw, and by the accounts he had heard in recent days of cold-blooded murder, burnt corpses, and rape. “It wasn’t a regular hatred,” he said speaking in Hebrew in an interview translated by Hazan. “It was something else.”

Nevertheless, they stayed. They wanted to find “evidence,” Hazan said, any trace of Ashuan.

Advertisement

Ashuan’s mother had hoped they might somehow find her son. He was a farm worker, so she wondered if he was living off the land, waiting for the right moment to come out of hiding.

“His mom was, I don’t want to say delusional, but so hopeful,” Hazan said. “We were determined to find something.”

Using the video, they navigated to the location where Ashuan had taken cover beside a road. All they found there was charred earth.

Hazan, who holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer science from MIT, the university confirmed, shared documentation with the Globe that corroborated his account. It included screenshots of WhatsApp messages, the video sent by Ashuan, and photos from Hazan’s journey to the festival venue, among other records. A video posted online by a third party, and reviewed by the Globe, shows Ashuan crouched by the side of a road in the same location where he had recorded his video.

Back in Netanya, Hazan returned to what he described as “detective work.” He called and texted concertgoers, including some whose IDs he had found in bags. “Some couldn’t talk at all because they were so traumatized,” he said. “Some don’t want to stop talking.”

None had information about Ashuan.

Ashuan’s sister, Eden, hoped to find clues by posting on social media. She was stunned when strangers repeatedly commented on her posts with threats and messages celebrating her brother’s disappearance.

Hazan’s aunt and uncle spent much of the week calling hospitals asking if they’d seen a patient resembling their son. When that didn’t work, they showed up with photographs.

Advertisement

By Friday evening, it was time to prepare for Shabbat dinner. Hazan’s aunt set a place for her missing son: a plate, cutlery, and a book of psalms. Hazan, overcome, slipped out of the house before dinner was served.

Not long after, Eden called to tell him that government officials had knocked on the door.

Two military officers, accompanied by two social workers, had arrived, according to Ashuan’s father. When Ashuan’s mother saw them, she screamed at them that they had the wrong house. Then, she collapsed to the floor and wept. The officers waited. But eventually they had to make an official announcement, Beber said.

One of the officers told them they had found their son, that they had identified him from DNA. “They were certain,” Beber said. The officers said the cause of death was unknown. The only belonging recovered from Ashuan’s body was a silver ring with a black pearl.

Because it was Shabbat, the funeral would have to wait. They wondered if many people would show up since they couldn’t properly announce it.

But on Saturday night, a big crowd reached the cemetery for Ashuan’s burial, the family said.

His friends, Hazan said, were Jewish and Muslim, of European and Arab descent. “Sahar doesn’t care about Arab or Israeli. He didn’t care about politics,” he said. “He was just a person seeking peace.”

On Tuesday, Hazan remained at his aunt’s and uncle’s home, sitting shiva with his family. His aunt had just asked him if he might stay another night, and he couldn’t bring himself to say no.

“I don’t know, maybe I remind them. . .” he said, trailing off.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.