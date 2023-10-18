Representative Seth Moulton says Israel must minimize civilian deaths and have a plan for future in Gaza

“Nobody wants to see five-year-old Palestinian kids killed in the crossfire with Hamas, especially if their deaths only recruit more terrorists,” Moulton wrote. “And nobody wants to see five-year-old Israeli kids dying, in the same forever war, 20 years from today.”

“I hope Israel succeeds against enormous odds, but they have to have a better plan than simply killing a lot of people,” wrote Moulton, a Salem Democrat who sits on the House Armed Services Committee and who briefly ran for president in 2020.

Representative Seth Moulton said in a Tuesday op-ed that Israel must have a plan for Gaza after the defeat of Hamas and minimize civilian deaths, or risk creating more insurgents, drawing from his own experiences as a Marine in Iraq.

Advertisement

Moulton noted that US forces remain in Iraq, 20 years after he participated in a “victory parade” in California marking the toppling of Saddam Hussein.

Among the questions Israel must answer in the current conflict, Moulton wrote, are “How will you define military victory? (You can’t recruit more insurgents than you kill.) What is the exit strategy for your troops? (Your troops want to know.) What is the sustainable, political solution for the Gaza Strip? (It can’t be returning to the status quo, which obviously hasn’t worked.)”

Moulton reiterated those comments in a CNN interview Tuesday.

“We all know what’s coming, which is an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza,” Moulton told the network. “And there are a lot of different ways this could go. But as a veteran of a few ground invasions myself, four tours in Iraq, I can tell you there are a lot of mistakes that Israel can make in the coming days.”

Moulton said urban warfare in densely populated Gaza will present challenges.

Advertisement

“And if Israel is not careful to make sure that as many innocent lives are preserved as possible, then they run into this problem that we call insurgent math,” he said. “Where they risk creating more insurgents, recruiting more people to the cause than Hamas fighters that they actually kill.”

Hamas sparked the war on Oct. 7 when its fighters stormed into Israel and massacred some 1,400 people, prompting Israel to respond with a relentless bombing campaign that Gaza health officials say has killed more than twice as many people in the Gaza Strip, ahead of Israel’s expected ground offensive.

Israel and Hamas have also traded allegations about an explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people Tuesday. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.

President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Israel on Wednesday that he’s received intelligence indicating the devastating blast “was done by the other team, not you.”

Moulton backed that assessment during another CNN appearance Wednesday.

“I’m going to believe an American president and our closest ally in the Middle East, a democratic ally, over a terrorist organization any day of the week,” Moulton said. “A terrorist organization that has slaughtering civilians written into their organizational charter.”

He said the Armed Services Committee was slated to receive a briefing Wednesday afternoon on the hospital blast.

“But it sounds pretty clear that this is not caused by the Israelis,” Moulton said. “It’s a horrific, horrific disaster. But obviously we want to find out the truth about what happened.”

Advertisement

Material from Associated Press was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.