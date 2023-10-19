Rising star Danielle Ponder went to law school in Boston. But she’s given up the courtroom for the concert stage.

Ponder grew up in Rochester, N.Y., influenced both by the gospel music in her pastor father’s church and by the alternative rock and blues CDs she received from the Columbia House mail-order record club. After her time in Boston, Ponder moved back to Rochester and spent nearly a decade working in a public defender’s office while writing and performing music on the side.

Plenty of touring musicians went to college in Boston. But R&B singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder’s story is unique. Before she brought her mix of deep soul, indie rock, and folk to stages around the country and appeared on many best-of-2022 playlists , she got a degree from Northeastern University School of Law.

Her debut LP “Some of Us Are Brave” was released in 2022, the same year Ponder turned 40. This summer she appeared at both the Newport Folk Festival and the NAACP National Convention in Boston, and a deluxe edition of her LP was released last month. This week Ponder is opening for the Teskey Brothers in a tour that comes to the House of Blues on Friday. She recently spoke over Zoom from Rochester.

Q. You were already making music before you came to Boston, so why did you want to go to law school?

A. My brother was incarcerated for 20 years to life because of mandatory minimum sentences. And I had been an activist most of my life, but no one was really looking at criminal justice policy. And then I realized that was way too boring for someone like me.

Q. Did you work on any cases while you were at Northeastern?

A. Yes, with Howard Friedman’s law office in Boston working on suing the police for brutality. It was really amazing to work with him because he had such a passion for a type of practice or work that wasn’t seen as righteous to many straight, white suburban folks at that time. I wanted to do the work because of my experiences growing up. I’ve got four brothers and three of them have been beaten up by police officers. I’ve seen my sister wrongfully arrested for something.

Q. What work did you do representing clients in Roxbury District Court?

A. I had one case for disorderly conduct. I really loved my client. He was an elderly man. It was the dumbest case, as so many cases are. But that’s when I knew I wanted to be a public defender for sure. I was ready to go into the trenches to fight for this man.

Q. Were you doing music then?

A. The first thing I did when I got my check from financial aid is go to the Mac store. I got me an Apple MacBook. I got a MIDI — I think they had like this little keyboard back then that you could get with the MacBook. I bought this mic from Best Buy and I started making music. I was so thirsty for the creativity and artistry that going to law school was attempting to suck out of me! And I never loved music as much as I did when I was in law school, because I was asking: “Why am I here when I have this other thing that feels so good all the time?”

Q. After so many years doing legal work, what made you switch to being a full-time musician?

A. I was getting moved to more serious crimes, and I just felt this is another level of attention that is needed. The music was just doing really well, and I told my bandmate in 2018, “If you can get us a tour in Europe, I’ll quit my job.” And she got us 20 dates. But then the pandemic hit and I went back. A year and a half later I got a call from [now manager] Chris Douridas, who had heard one of my songs in a playlist, and I decided let’s try again. This time I don’t think I’ll be ever going back.

Q. I understand your album was named after a book you were assigned at Northeastern.

A. The title of the book is “All the Women Are White, All the Blacks Are Men, But Some of Us Are Brave.” And it was one of the first books I read that addressed intersectionality, and it was assigned to me by the late professor Hope Lewis. And the book and the title really stuck with me.

Q. You have a few songs that address social issues, but also a lot that are more personal.

A. Yeah, most of my songs are not that political. I write the songs that let me survive whatever I’m going through. And you know, the activist work that I still do does not just have to be in the music, it exists outside of the music as well. So I just write as it comes.

Q. Does being a lawyer help you navigate the music industry?

A. I’m smart enough to know that someone who represents themselves has a fool for an attorney.

DANIELLE PONDER

With the Teskey Brothers. At House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. $60. livenation.com

Interview was edited and condensed. Noah Schaffer can be reached at noahschaffer@yahoo.com.