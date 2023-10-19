‘Frozen’ stars have warm feelings about Anna and Elsa

In many Disney films, “we’re used to seeing a love story between a prince and a princess,” says Lauren Nicole Chapman, the 2013 Emerson College graduate who plays Anna opposite Caroline Bowman’s Elsa in the national tour of “Frozen.” “But this is really about two women who find that their love for each other is their greatest superpower.”

Ever since Disney’s animated film “Frozen” blasted onto the big screen in 2013 with the inescapable earworm “Let It Go,” through its transformation into a lavish Broadway musical in 2018, the heart of its story has always been true love — but one that explores the bond of sisterhood instead of romance.

Advertisement

The musical storms into the Citizens Bank Opera House Oct. 25-Nov. 12, presented by Broadway in Boston. A dramatically rejiggered adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s dark fairy tale “The Snow Queen,” the show centers on princesses Elsa and Anna in the kingdom of Arendelle. The duo are separated as kids by their royal parents, who fear the threat of Elsa’s ice-building powers after she accidentally injures Anna. When their parents’ deaths leave them orphaned, the two remain estranged, with Elsa constrained by her magic and sense of responsibility, and Anna anguished at having lost the bond with her sister.

Anna’s memories of Elsa’s magical abilities had been erased by her parents. So, Chapman says, “All she remembers is them being best friends as kids. Then suddenly her sister cuts her out and she has no idea why.”

Years later, at Elsa’s coronation as the Queen of Arendelle, the sisters fight over Anna’s sudden engagement to dashing Prince Hans (Preston Perez), and Anna accuses Elsa of shutting her out of her life. Elsa, in a fit of pique, unleashes her powers before a horrified court and is branded a danger to the kingdom. She flees to the North Mountain. When an eternal winter engulfs Arendelle, Anna embarks on an arduous journey to find Elsa, seeking her help and hoping to reconnect. Along the way, she meets genial ice harvester Kristoff (Dominic Dorset), his trusty reindeer Sven (Collin Baja and Dan Plehal, rotating), and magical snowman Olaf (Jeremy Davis).

Advertisement

“Elsa has been conditioned to believe that she’s bad, that she’s the monster, that what makes her special is something she has to conceal,” says Bowman, who has played Elsa on the “Frozen” tour since it launched in 2019.

A scene from "Frozen." Deenvan Meer

Bowman points out that the stage adaptation, directed by Michael Grandage, with a book by Rhode Island native Jennifer Lee and a score by the husband-and-wife team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “dives into the darkness a little bit more, the trauma of their childhood and how that affected them.”

In order to further elucidate the dynamic between the two sisters, the Lopezes wrote a new duet for Anna and Elsa, “I Can’t Lose You,” in Act II. It replaced a second act reprise of “For the First Time in Forever” from the 2013 movie. Producer Thomas Schumacher, the longtime head of Disney Theatrical, had said he felt the show was missing another moment for the leads to sing together. But the composers hadn’t been able to figure out the right song before “Frozen” opened on Broadway. So when the tour was launched, they went back to the drawing board.

The song arrives when Anna finds Elsa in her Ice Palace and discovers the secret that was long kept hidden from her — that their parents decided to separate them to protect both girls.

Advertisement

“The scene gives the sisters a moment to be alone onstage for the first time [since they were kids],” says Bowman, who was born in Concord and lived in Ashby until her family moved to Maryland when she was 3.

For Anna, it’s an eye-opening realization into why Elsa kept her at arm’s length for so many years. Anna “starts to understand that her sister was always trying to keep her safe, that she never wanted to hurt her,” Chapman says. “So while it came across as rejection, it was the ultimate act of love.”

Then, of course, there’s Elsa’s show-stopping Act I closer, “Let It Go,” the inescapable Oscar-winning earworm belted by Broadway superstar Idina Menzel in the movie. The tune comes as Elsa finally feels free to stop hiding, to shed other people’s expectations and embrace her powers, come what may. As she builds her Ice Palace in the mountains, dazzling projections and dramatic lighting make it a bring-down-the-house barnburner.

“I feel like a rock star. Everybody’s waiting for it. You can hear a hush fall over the crowd, and I just ride that wave,” Bowman says. “When I finish the number, my heart is pounding so hard. It’s exhilarating.”

For Chapman, the crux of the show is about female empowerment. “These two women ultimately celebrate each other’s differences and raise them up, which I think is a message we all need right now,” she says.

Advertisement

Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna and Dominic Dorset as Kristoff in "Frozen." Matthew Murphy

Indeed, Bowman says she was drawn to the themes of “stepping into your power and owning who you are as a woman, feeling comfortable in your skin and being true to yourself. Before going into this show, I had no idea how much these characters meant to people. I’ve had grown women come to the stage door and tell me their stories about how much they relate to Elsa and how intense it is for them.”

While the actresses say their own bond has been cemented on this tour, the personal connection to the theme of sisterhood is particularly intense for Bowman, who was only 3 when she lost her 6-year-old sister, Meghan. “This story has connected me to my sister in a way I didn’t know I needed because I was so young when it happened,” she says. “I’ve always kind of yearned for that sister relationship. And so now I’m getting to tell the story of loss and sacrifice and deep yearning for that relationship. And I get to explore it in an artistic way.”

“Until I started rehearsals, I didn’t know how profound this experience would be. I would text my mom and be like, ‘I can’t believe I’m in my 30s, and it’s being put in front of my face, and I’m having to deal with emotions and trauma that maybe I hadn’t dealt with before.’ So it’s something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Advertisement

FROZEN

Presented by Broadway in Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House, Oct. 25-Nov. 12. Tickets from $40. 617-259-3400, www.BroadwayInBoston.com

Christopher Wallenberg can be reached at chriswallenberg@gmail.com.



