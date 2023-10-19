Jesmyn Ward, in ‘Let Us Descend,’ enters the underworld of slavery with spirits — and poets — as guides

Annis, Ward’s protagonist, and her mother, Sasha, descend from a line of Dahomey warrior women. Under the cover of night, Sasha trains Annis to battle in the traditional Dahomey fashion, demonstrates how to call for aid from ancestral spirits, and shows her how to locate natural poisons for warding off pregnancies or killing off threats. When we meet Annis, her “sire” (Ward’s clever word choice encompassing both slave owner and biological paternity) has begun to train his ravenous gaze on her. Sasha’s tutelage becomes urgent when the master sells her off, making Annis more vulnerable to his desired defilement.

Leading Dante into hell, Virgil, the poet guide, intones: “Now let us descend into the blind world here below.” Jesmyn Ward’s new novel, her fourth, “Let Us Descend,” employs Alighieri as a guide through the dark, teeming forest of slavery in the United States.

Advertisement

Though Annis descends into a version of safety and pleasure with another young enslaved woman, Safi, when “sire” witnesses their connection, he sells them both down the river. Not unlike Dante’s journey through the rings of hell, Annie’s traversal of the underworld’s tributaries, crossing from the Carolinas through the swampiest South and descending into “sulfurious” New Orleans, is a kind of education in human deprivation and personal fortitude. And Annis does know her Dante, having picked up Virgil’s line while listening surreptitiously to a tutor delivering a lesson on “Inferno” to her white, twinned, red-headed half-sisters.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Walking toward the Gulf of Mexico on shredded feet, Annis calls upon the spirits and Aza emerges from the ancestral plain with “lightning slithering over her garments” and “tendrils of fog draped over her shoulders, yielding curtains of rain down her arms.” This charged manifestation is mystical, riddling, and seems unable to deliver Annis from her trial in hell. When Aza does offer an escape route, Annis wants assurance of safety, refusing to “drown on the promise of freedom.”

Advertisement

Among her talents, Ward can imagine and draw complex emotional and psychological lives for her adolescent characters. The children in Ward’s novels are frequently blessed with second sight and psychic understanding of animalia and supernatural worlds. They are often forced to navigate danger alone or take on the responsibility of raising their own failed and broken parents. Like mythological or fairy tale figures, the protagonists from her previous novels — Christophe and Joshua from 2008′s “Where the Line Bleeds‚” Esch from “Salvage the Bones” (2011) and Jojo from “Sing, Unburied, Sing” (2017) — can only gain maturity and adulthood by challenging and traversing the enchanted, savage home environment menacing them: Bois Sauvage, Miss.

Containing both electric spiritual power and a lineage of brutality, Bois Sauvage is based on DeLisle, Miss., Ward’s hometown. In her gorgeous book of mourning, her memoir “Men We Reaped,” we learn that DeLisle was first called Wolf Town “before it was partially tamed and settled.” A 2013 NBCC finalist in autobiography, Ward’s self-study is powered by her Antigone-like passion: She must track down the wolf that’s consumed so many men in her family, including her younger brother, Joshua Dedeaux. Naming and addressing these “ghosts,” her testimony becomes the concluding ritual affording proper burial rites.

Annis’s story recalls some wisdom James Baldwin explains in “The Fire Next Time”: We must not “deny the fact of death.” In fact, we “ought to rejoice in the fact of death — ought to decide, indeed, to earn one’s death by confronting with passion the conundrum of life. One is responsible to life: It is the small beacon in that terrifying darkness from which we come and to which we shall return.”

Advertisement

When a character named Cora enters “Let Us Descend,” I noted that Annis’s passage runs on a parallel track to Cora’s rage-fueled, subterranean fugitivity in Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad” (2016). And Annis’s circling descent nearly rhymes with Alice’s crazed cartographical freedom quest in Edward P. Jones’s masterpiece, “The Known World” (2003). You can also hear in Ward’s talking with gods — her serious noticing of and humming similes about the bayou’s natural world — some poetic interpolation of Natasha Trethewey, Yusef Komunyakaa, and Seamus Heaney. However, just as Annis declares late in the novel, in “Let Us Descend” Ward is proclaiming: “I am … My own.”

Some critics have claimed that the novel form is already imbued with a kind of magic. So, any additional supernatural forces entering the literary frame seem overbearing. But Caribbean, African, South American, and ethnic American writers have yanked the form into their own matrices. There is, of course, room enough for all sorts of novelistic practices. Why be hierarchical, favoring, say, realism as the one true novelistic aesthetic, when an ecumenical approach to technique and reference offers the novelist more opportunities for dwelling in webs of contingency and linkage?

For example, identifying Toni Morrison as an influence on Ward’s lyrical prose and ancestor invocation is fair, true, and too easy. Instead, we ought to read Ward as placing Greek mythology, ancient epic poets, Judeo-Christian narratives, and the system of Dante’s hell, adjacent to but not above her African American and African-descended gods. Her novels argue that these are interconnected, co-equal branches of practical magic.

Advertisement

In 2017, I read “Sing, Unburied, Sing” as a tour de force declaration of Ward’s full emergence as an artist in total command of American English and a master of the novel form. Her new novel doubles down on that declaration. “Let Us Descend” asks — after Amiri Baraka’s poem, “Return of the Native” — “Can you stand such beauty?/ So violent and transforming.”

LET US DESCEND

By Jesmyn Ward

Simon & Schuster, 320 pp., $28

Walton Muyumba teaches literature at Indiana University-Bloomington. He is the author of “The Shadow and the Act: Black Intellectual Practice, Jazz Improvisation, and Philosophical Pragmatism.”