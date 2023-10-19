Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ spends more time with the villains than the victims

An adaptation of David Grann’s nonfiction novel “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” which documented the mysterious murders of numerous Osage men and women between 1921 and 1928 , this film reunites the director with his frequent collaborators Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

At 80, director Martin Scorsese continues to create sprawling, challenging works that explore the darkest corners of humanity. His latest, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” is three minutes shorter than 2019′s epic “The Irishman” and could yield just as many Oscar nods — 10 — despite being the more flawed film.

In the 1920s, the Osage were among the richest people in America. This was due to their forced relocation into Oklahoma, where each member was given over 600 acres of land that unexpectedly yielded enormous quantities of oil. According to Grann’s book, in 1923 alone, the Osage took in $30 million — worth more than $400 million today.

The staging of the oil strike in the film’s opening moments is a stunner, buoyed by an invigorating score by the late Robbie Robertson, the colorful palette of cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, and the spry cutting of longtime Scorsese editor, Thelma Schoonmaker. Over the next three hours, we will be privy to the expert filmmaking we expect from a Scorsese picture.

Robert De Niro (left) and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from "Killers of the Flower Moon." Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple TV+ via AP

DiCaprio plays Ernest, a dimwitted World War I vet who is easily manipulated into committing heinous acts of violence against the Osage Nation for money. Part of the plan includes wooing and marrying Mollie (Lily Gladstone), one of the wealthier women in Osage County. Through marriage and the laws that favor white men over all others, Ernest can make himself richer every time a member of Mollie’s family meets an unfortunate end. She and her children will inherit the deceased’s money, but her husband will ultimately get it all if he’s the last family member standing.

As William Hale, Ernest’s uncle, and the orchestrator of the murders of Mollie’s family members, De Niro gives one of his best performances in a role that reminded me of Joe Pesci’s work in “The Irishman.” Both Pesci’s mob boss Russell Bufalino and De Niro’s kingmaker Hale are corrupt men whose calm demeanor masks just how dangerous and evil they really are.

Because the Osage were suffering from diabetes, depression, and addiction — brought on by the stress of racism and unhealthy American food (the diabetic Mollie’s doctor warns her against consuming “the white man’s sweets”) — a sudden rise in their death rate wouldn’t attract suspicion in an America that remained hostile toward them. This fact emboldens the greedy Hale in his quest for other people’s money; at one point, he nonchalantly stages a murderous explosion large enough to blow out all the windows in nearby houses.

In the press, much has been made about how Scorsese, fully conscious that this is a Native American story being told by white filmmakers, met with advisers and members of the Osage Nation to ensure accuracy and create scenes that faithfully depict traditions. The script by Scorsese and co-writer Eric Roth shifts the novel’s focus from the FBI men (though Jesse Plemons shows up in the final hour as the lawman who cracked the case) and concentrates more on Mollie’s viewpoint.

Robert De Niro (left) and Jesse Plemons in a scene from "Killers of the Flower Moon." Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple TV+ via AP

This alteration gives Native American actor Gladstone a showcase for her massive talents. She’s the film’s biggest asset; Mollie is a fully fleshed-out portrait of a woman with emotional complexity, humor, and strength. She’s far smarter than the greedy racists who have invaded her town think she is, and far more determined to seek justice for her slain kin, which makes her a formidable opponent for Hale.

Knowing she’s not as trusting of him as some of the other tribe members, Hale enlists Ernest to poison Mollie’s insulin, preying on her impression that her husband is her one safe ally. Gladstone skillfully conveys Mollie’s conflicted feelings — does her love for Ernest blind her to his murderous plan? There’s more than a hint of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1941 film, “Suspicion” in these scenes, with Scorsese even paying subtle homage to the classic moment where playboy Cary Grant brings his rich heiress wife, Joan Fontaine, a very sinister-looking glass of milk that may be poisoned.

From left: JaNae Collins, Lily Gladstone, Cara Jade Myers, and Jillian Dion in a scene from "Killers of the Flower Moon." Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple TV+ via AP

Mollie is an example of representation done right. The problem is, she’s the only three-dimensional Osage character in the entire movie. Everyone else is given little screen time and not much to play. Mollie’s family members are introduced in small scenes, and then a few minutes later, they’re graphically murdered. It almost feels like a slasher movie.

Additionally, Mollie isn’t in the movie enough for “Killers of the Flower Moon” to live up to all that diversity hype. Whenever she’s present, the movie lives through her inner monologues and feelings, and the result feels fresh and new.

Unfortunately, we spend more time with the villains than the victims, and that is the film’s one major flaw. The last hour’s courtroom scenes featuring John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser as a prosecutor and defense attorney, respectively, are a retread of many other court movies (if you ever wanted Scorsese’s version of “A Few Good Men,” here you go). I must also point out that DiCaprio’s performance here is often one-note (he makes the same face whenever he’s confused, which is most of the time). De Niro and Gladstone act him off the screen in their scenes together.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is flawed, but still worth seeing. The film’s final scene, which will surely be divisive, is perhaps the best coda Scorsese’s ever shot and features his most intriguing cameo appearance. It’s a gutsy way to tie up all the film’s loose ends — proof that even this far in his career, he still has a few new tricks up his sleeve.

★★★

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Directed by Martin Scorsese. Written by Scorsese and Eric Roth, based on the novel “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser. 206 min. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, Coolidge Corner, suburbs. Rated R (the murders are quite graphic — it is a Scorsese movie)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.