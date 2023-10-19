To theaters, laughing matters

Stages are overflowing with comedies as theater leaders continue the hunt for ways to bring audiences still skittish about COVID-19 — or who lost the theatergoing habit during the worst of the pandemic — back to their playhouses. The stakes of that battle were underscored Wednesday when Watertown’s New Repertory Theatre announced it would cease operations after four decades as a vital part of the local theater scene.

From Boston to Broadway, that question is being answered in the affirmative this fall.

In “Inside,” his inspired Netflix dramatization of pandemic-era isolation, comedian Bo Burnham posed a question that many artists and leaders of the cultural sector have wrestled with in the past few years: “Should I be joking at a time like this?”

Advertisement

There are many different flavors of stage comedy on display, ranging from satire to slapstick to sentimental, from sheer escapist fun to comedy-as-commentary. Taken together, these productions illustrate how flexible a genre comedy can be; how many different forms it can assume in terms of style, structure, and goal; and even, in some cases, how it can serve as a vehicle for exploring the human condition.

Theaters could be responding to the gloomy national mood and trying to serve up some comic relief amid a period of serial climate disasters, stubbornly high inflation that makes every visit to the grocery store a deflating one, chaos in Congress, and the general escalation of political rhetoric.

These stage comedies were obviously scheduled long before the brutal attacks on Israel that led that nation to war with Hamas. But for some theatergoers, comedies have the potential to lift the spirits, at least temporarily, in what has become a nightmarish geopolitical moment.

It’s not that dramas have disappeared during this theater season, of course. Powerhouse productions of “Angels in America, Part 2: Perestroika,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” and “Prayer for the French Republic” have been among the season’s highlights in the Boston area.

Advertisement

But many theater leaders are also heeding the advice Donald O’Connor so merrily dispensed in “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952): “Make ‘em laugh, make ‘em laugh/Don’t you know everyone wants to laugh?"

The late Ossie Davis knew that, but he also knew that comedy could be a potent weapon against racial injustice. His uproarious and scalding sendup of racism, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch," is currently being revived on Broadway for the first time since it premiered in 1961.

Starring Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr in “Hamilton”) as the traveling preacher Purlie Victorious Judson, the revival is very funny while also delivering a bracing message: that one of the best ways to defeat oppressors is to laugh at them — or, rather, reveal how laughable they are.

Davis himself played Purlie in the original production, along with a cast that included his wife, Ruby Dee, and a young fella named Alan Alda. When “Purlie Victorious” reached the milestone of 100 performances, none other than Martin Luther King was on hand to celebrate with Davis, Dee, and company.

Purlie is intent on saving his hometown church, but to gain the funds to do so he must outwit Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee (Jay O. Sanders), the white, blustering owner of a cotton plantation, to reclaim a family inheritance that Cotchipee has pocketed for himself.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young in “Purlie Victorious.” SARA KRULWICH/NYT

Key to Purlie’s strategy is whether his new girlfriend, Lutiebelle Gussy Mae Jenkins, can fool Cotchipee by pretending to be someone she isn’t. Lutiebelle is played by Kara Young, and I’d suggest you remember that name, because you’re virtually certain to hear it when Tony Award nominations are announced next spring. As she totters about on high heels, Young delivers one of the most inventive comic performances I’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Here in the Boston area, some of the comedies also, like “Purlie Victorious," convey a social message beneath the humor.

“Fat Ham,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy by James Ijames that grapples with issues of identity, homophobia, and the cycle of violence, is running at the Huntington until Oct. 29. SpeakEasy Stage Company just wrapped up a run of Selina Fillinger’s freewheeling political satire “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.”

The current production of the musical comedy “The Addams Family” at the Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University has proven so popular that its run was extended to Nov. 19. Starting Nov. 10, Lyric Stage Company of Boston will present “Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot: Holmes For The Holidays,” a comic whodunit. North Shore Music Theatre recently tackled the musical adaptation of “The Full Monty.”

Even Cambridge’s Central Square Theater, usually known for its cerebral fare, will begin performances of the raucous musical “The Rocky Horror Show” on Oct. 26.

On Broadway, there’s a spate of comedy-for-its-own-sake productions, such as “Gutenberg! The Musical!” The mission of this Broadway premiere is no more — and no less — than to make you laugh while reuniting Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad, who became stars in 2011 with “The Book of Mormon.”

Advertisement

Josh Gad (left) and Andrew Rannells in "Gutenberg! The Musical!" Matthew Murphy/Gutenberg! The Mu/Handout

“Gutenberg! The Musical!” has a few problems, but none of them have to do with Gad and Rannells. Their comic chemistry is fully intact and their timing is faultless in this two-hander about ambitious but clueless friends who’ve written a musical about the 15th-century German inventor and are performing it at a backer’s audition.

A cross between “[title of show]” — a musical about the making of a musical that abounds with meta-commentary on the act of its own creation — and the “Hey, let’s put on a show!” spirit of the Mickey Rooney-Judy Garland movies of the 1930s, “Gutenberg!” also sends a few zingers at Broadway itself.

Another comedy whose primary goal is to simply entertain you is “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” which begins performances on Oct. 31, starring James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony Award for his portrayal of the Genie in “Aladdin,” as King Arthur.

Danny DeVito is currently starring on Broadway in Theresa Rebeck’s new comedy, “I Need That," as a compulsive hoarder named Sam who faces eviction if he doesn’t clean up his property. Sam’s daughter, Amelia, is played by DeVito’s real-life daughter, Lucy DeVito.

One of the funniest shows on Broadway at the moment does not boast any big names in the cast: “Shucked," a new, pun-laden, deliberately cornpone musical comedy.

Advertisement

When their corn crop starts mysteriously dying, the good folks of Cobb County have a crisis on their hands. So a doughty farm girl named — of course — Maizy (Isabelle McCalla) sets out on a quest to find a cure. (Lynn native Alex Newell, who plays an outspoken whiskey distiller named Lulu in “Shucked,” made history in June when she became the first nonbinary performer to win a Tony Award.)

A scene from "Shucked." The show will go on tour nationally in 2024, with its first stop in Providence. SARA KRULWICH/NYT

“Shucked” has just announced it will launch a national tour in the fall of 2024, with the Providence Performing Arts Center its first stop.

The Providence theater was also the initial stop this week for the national tour of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” a musical adaptation of the beloved Robin Williams film. (Alas, Boston is not, at present, on the tour’s itinerary.) In a rarity, the touring production stars the actor who played Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway, Rob McClure.

McClure is a performer of mind-boggling comic gifts. I will not commit the sacrilege of saying he’s as good as Williams was, but I suspect Robin would find much to admire in McClure’s performance.

The Lyric Stage production of “The Game’s Afoot” is directed by Fred Sullivan Jr. In press materials, Sullivan calls the play “witty, thrilling, silly and stupid,” and says that when he described it that way to someone, the guy responded loudly, “THAT’S JUST WHAT WE ALL NEED RIGHT NOW!”

Hard to argue with that.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeAucoin.