Widening the lens on modern Africa

That diversity has been good preparation for what has for some time been Jones’s main concern, his panAFRICAproject. It’s an ongoing enterprise predicated on diversity — the diversity of an entire continent. Work from the project is featured in two current shows.

Lou Jones has been on the Boston photographic scene for a long time, doing a lot of things. Those things have taken in photojournalism, portraiture, and sports photography, as well as advertising and corporate projects.

“Lou Jones: panAFRICAproject” runs at the Groton School’s de Menil Gallery through Nov. 14. Groton’s Blake Fitch curated the show.

Thirteen Jones photographs from the project appear in “Dialogues, Diasporas, and Detours Through Africa” (itself a highly diverse show), which runs at the Fitchburg Art Museum through Jan. 14. There are 27 photographs at Groton. “Dialogues” has been curated by Dell Marie Hamilton and FAM’s Lauren Szumita.

Archy LaSalle, "Agricultural Panel 'B,'" 2022. Archy LaSalle/DSI Digital Silver Print

“Dialogues” is energetic, abundant, even overspilling. The heart of the show is 30 or so works of African and African-related art from the FAM permanent collection. They provide a kind of compass or ballast for the work of seven contemporary artists.

The installation artist bashexo’s “the past that is not past re/emerges — dedicated to the spirts of disappeared/stolen black trans and cis femmes” is as formidable and unbuttoned as its title. Digi Chivetta employs a wide variety of materials — cloth, acrylic, spray paint, decorative frames, even Crayola crayons — to create a set of vigorously varied works (dresses, drawings) united by high visual velocity. Sharon Dunn’s Afrofuturist-inspired abstract photographs and interactive digital images might be seen as stepping outside of time, while Reginald L. Jackson’s large-size, aggressively colorful fabric collage portraits of 18th- and 19th-century Black New Englanders collapse it.

Sharon Dunn, "Journey," from "Holding Light 2," 2022. Sharon Haggins Dunn

Those portraits speak to the “Diasporas” element in the show. So do the photographs of Archy LaSalle and George Annan Jr. LaSalle’s, in black-and-white, and Annan’s, in color, document local agricultural projects involving immigrant, refugee, and underserved communities. Annan’s, part of his series “From Seeds to Plates,” are very appealing. LaSalle’s three collages and triptych are exhilaratingly imposing. How imposing? “Agriculture Panel ‘B,’” the triptych, is 4 feet by 9 feet.

George Annan Jr., "REC Mobile Farmers Market," 2023. George Annan Jr.

Jones’s pictures, which are in color, are marked by a consistent vibrancy. Usually, a photographer’s pleasure in what he or she is doing is most clearly felt in terms of form or style. There’s certainly formal delight on display here: Note the crisscrossing of spars and masts in “fishermen & boats, porto de pesca, maputo, mozambique,” at Fitchburg, or how “boat/soccer game, elmina, ghana,” at Groton, plays with the picture plane. But with the panAfricaproject work, it’s just as much, or even more, in terms of content.

“The mission of panAFRICAproject,” Jones has written, “is to create a contemporary visual portrait of modern Africa.” That mission is ongoing. Three of the photos at FAM were taken this past summer. It also extends back in time. The earliest at Groton is from 1978. That one is admittedly an outlier. Otherwise the photographs have been taken over the past decade. But it speaks to how long Africa has drawn and inspired Jones.

Lou Jones, "choreographing dance, maputo, mozambique," July 2023 Lou Jones

The ultimate aim of the project is to represent “each of the 54 individual countries devoid of the preconceived, western notions of distress,” he writes. Taken together, the photos at Fitchburg and Groton speak to that extensiveness. No fewer than 14 countries are represented: Zambia, Namibia, Tanzania, Ghana, Gabon, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Ethiopia, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Lesotho, Egypt, Kenya, and Mozambique.

A social extensiveness is even more important than the geographic kind. Maybe comprehensiveness would be a better word than extensiveness. So in addition to Maasai warriors (the sense of space in the image is quite phenomenal), there’s a Boeing 737 pilot in his cockpit. A dance rehearsal in a studio in Mozambique has its place, as does a man winnowing spices in Ethiopia. If anything, his gestural elegance surpasses that of the dancers.

Lou Jones, "rehearsal circus, lusaka, zambia," October 2018. Lou Jones/ZUMA Press

Jones presents industry, agriculture, commerce, tourism; tradition and innovation; north and south; east and west. Each image stands on its own, but they all become richer and more interesting seen in association with those around them. Presumably, that should be the case with any photographic exhibition. Let’s just say that’s rarer than you might think.

Lou Jones, "studio, citizen TV DUOL, nairobi, kenya," April 2022. Lou Jones

Note to Groton visitors: Hanging in the corridor outside the de Menil Gallery are 10 characteristically spectacular Bradford Washburn photographs. Seven are of Alaska, and one each of Mount Washington, the Grand Canyon, and the Alps.

What are they doing there, other than giving great visual pleasure? Not only was Washburn one of the last century’s foremost aerial and mountaineering photographers, as well as the longtime head of the Museum of Science. He was also Groton ‘29. So let’s hear it for the old school tie.

LOU JONES: panAFRICAproject

At de Menil Gallery, Groton School, 282 Farmers Row, Groton, through Nov. 14. 978-448-7278, www.groton.org/arts/visual-art/galleries

DIALOGUES, DIASPORAS, AND DETOURS THROUGH AFRICA

At Fitchburg Art Museum, 185 Elm St., Fitchburg, through Jan. 14. 978-424-4572, fitchburgartmuseum.org

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.