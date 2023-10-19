Beam Therapeutics to lay off 100 as it trims costs, narrows research focus

Beam Therapeutics, a Cambridge biotech developing medicines that rely on gene editing, said Thursday that it will lay off about 100 employees, 20 percent of its workforce, as it narrows its research focus to save money.

Beam, which was cofounded in 2017 by David Liu, a researcher at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, is the latest biopharma company in Massachusetts to shed workers in what experts describe as one of the industry’s biggest shakeouts in decades. Beam’s layoffs are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“In this challenging market environment,” said Beam’s chief executive John Evans, “we need to make the difficult decision to focus our resources on those clinical programs and research areas we believe have the highest potential for near-term value creation, while continuing to build a strong company for the future.”