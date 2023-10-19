Harvard expands financial aid even as its endowment turns in another lackluster year

The endowment’s assets, including gifts, dipped to $50.7 billion from $50.9 billion as the fund increased its contributions to Harvard’s operating budget by 4.5 percent. The fund, which peaked at $53.2 billion in June 2021, remains the largest in higher education.

The university’s portfolio of private equity, hedge funds, and other investments gained 2.9 percent in the fiscal year ended on June 30, according to its annual report released on Thursday. That was an improvement from a loss of 1.9 percent a year earlier , but the results fell short of its long-term return target of 8 percent.

Harvard University’s endowment managers eked out a modest investment profit in the past year, helping the school boost student aid despite a financial squeeze caused by rising expenses tied to the return to full campus life.

Advertisement

Harvard ended fiscal 2023 with an operating surplus of $185.5 million. Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $6.1 billion but expenses climbed nearly 9 percent to $5.9 billion.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

The surplus declined from $405.7 million in the prior year, when expenses were unusually low because there were fewer students, teachers, and staff on the university’s Cambridge and Boston campuses.

With the resumption of full activities, Harvard’s costs for everything from salaries and building operations to supplies and services climbed back to normal levels. The university’s operating margin — the surplus as a percentage of revenue — was 3 percent last year, in line with the average for the five years prior to the pandemic.

Still, “we will need to watch the pace of operating expense growth, which was nearly double this year’s revenue growth,” Ritu Kalra, Harvard’s chief financial officer, told the Harvard Gazette. “That was purposeful this year, but that level of growth is not sustainable over the long run.”

Harvard declined to make Kalra available for an on-the-record interview with the Globe.

Advertisement

The school increased financial aid to students by 5.6 percent to $851 million in fiscal 2023, according to the annual report. It also raised the income threshold for cost-free attendance to $85,000 from $75,000; at that number, an estimated 25 percent of Harvard College undergraduate students will be able to attend for free. Tuition payments for families with annual incomes between $85,000 and $150,000 are capped at 10 percent of annual income.

It’s Harvard’s massive endowment that enables the university’s generous financial aid policies. The fund’s payout of $2.2 billion accounted for 37 percent of university revenue last year, a higher percentage than at many schools. Tuition, room, and board generated 22 percent of revenue. So-called current use gifts from alumni, foundations, and others fell to $486 million from $505 million in the prior year, but still made up about 8 percent of the most recent year’s revenue.

The endowment’s contribution has risen even though investment returns have been subpar for the past two years. Harvard targets an annual endowment payout of 5 to 5.5 percent of market value, but the school uses a formula that smooths out big fluctuations, up and down. A big year in fiscal 2021, when the fund’s valued soared 34 percent, is still paying dividends for administrators.

Harvard’s investments are skewed toward private equity and hedge funds, which make up 70 percent of the total. The value of those assets didn’t move much last year. Publicly traded stocks, which turned in a strong year, make up just 11 percent of the endowments holdings.

Advertisement

Harvard’s endowment outpaced Yale University’s investment gain of 1.8 percent and the 2.9 percent loss at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It lagged behind Columbia University, whose investments rose 4.7 percent, and Stanford University, which was up 4.4 percent.

In the annual report, Kalra, the finance chief, noted that endowment managers have started investing in companies working on ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which cause global warming. However, most of the companies are small and unprofitable, and she said it would take about a decade for the investments to pay off.

“Innovation to reduce carbon emissions will be rewarded, as it is one of the most obvious needs in society today,” Kalra said.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.