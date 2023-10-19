Massachusetts residents may be able to file taxes for free next year

People who are eligible will receive a special invitation around mid-February, according to The Washington Post.

Massachusetts is one of 13 states in the Internal Revenue Service’s expanded free filing program , which could eventually make everyone in the state eligible for free digital tax prep and filing. At first, though, the services will be available to a smaller population who have “relatively simple returns.”

Taxpayers in Massachusetts are getting early access to a new federal program that will allow many people to calculate and file income taxes online for free — without the need for paid preparation software.

The “Direct File” program builds on the IRS’s existing “Free File” service, which offers free access to third-party filing software to people under a certain income threshold — it was $73,000 for the 2022 tax year.

Direct File, the IRS said, is a separate program that can also handle state-level taxes for Massachusetts residents. The agency described its product as a “mobile-friendly, interview-based service that will work as well on a mobile phone as it does on a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.”

The program will offer support at first in two languages: English and Spanish.

While the IRS has not yet revealed the exact criteria it will use to determine who is eligible for Direct File, it said the program will be able to support returns that include W-2 wages, and major credits such as the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Credit for Other Dependents.

Direct File will work with deductions including the standard deduction, the student loan interest deduction, and deductions for teacher expenses. There will be some significant limitations: Eligible users cannot itemize deductions, and the software will not accept all tax credits and forms of income such as self-employment income, according to The Washington Post. Anyone who has interest income over $1,500 or claims child-care expense credits will not be eligible to use Direct File.

If the program proves successful in the tax season leading up to the April 17 filing deadline next year, the IRS said, the agency may open up access to anyone in states covered by the program, and eventually any other state that’s interested in participating.

IRS officials emphasized that the program does not replace existing options such as paid software or in-person tax prep services. And the agency noted that there are other assistance programs, such as the in-person support available at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites for people who are older or have relatively low incomes.

Macie Parker can be reached at macie.parker@globe.com