Magic Beans baby store to close final storefront

“When Sheri and I started Magic Beans, we were in our twenties, and our two older kids were babies,” Gurock wrote. “Now they are in college, and our youngest is in high school. It feels like it’s time to turn the page.”

The decision to close up shop in Wellesley’s Linden Square comes as the store’s lease is set to expire, Eli Gurock, who owns Magic Beans with his wife, Sheri Gurock, said in an email to customers.

Magic Beans, the toy and baby gear store that has catered to the needs of new and expectant parents for nearly two decades, announced Wednesday that it would shutter its sole remaining storefront.

Magic Beans has been scaling back its retail operations in recent years. It closed its Cambridge location in Huron Village in June of this year, and in 2020, it shut down its original location in Brookline’s Coolidge Corner. The brand also had locations in Boston’s Prudential Center and in Hingham that, too, have both gone dark.

Magic Beans has made its mark not only as a stalwart for strollers and car seats, but also as a social media darling, with its YouTube channel racking up more than 70,000 subscribers for its video breakdowns and reviews on all things baby gear.

Since 2011, Magic Beans has also produced the Drool Baby Expo, an annual convention featuring dozens of tot-focused vendors. (The 2024 expo is slated for March 21, 2024, at the Westin Boston Seaport District hotel, according to its website.)

Hordes of well-wishers expressed disappointment about the brand’s closure on social media, sharing their memories of shopping for their little ones or turning to the YouTube videos for counsel.

“I don’t know how we could have survived the baby years without you!” wrote a onetime Brookline shopper on Facebook.

“Going to miss your YouTube videos. They guided us so much with deciding on products while pregnant,” wrote a user on Instagram.

Gurock intends to keep the Wellesley location open through the holidays, he wrote in his email, with inventory continuing to be restocked. Closing sale events will be held in the coming weeks, he added.

And there could be hope yet for a rebirth: The husband-and-wife duo are “open to speaking to potential buyers,” Gurock wrote.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6.