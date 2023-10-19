MIT alums develop electric boat that aims to be the ‘Tesla of the seas.’

A San Francisco startup called Navier, founded by two MIT alumni, was in town showing off one of its first boats to potential customers and some of the company’s investors. That latter group includes local firms such as Boston-based NextView Ventures and the aptly-named Propeller VC, as well as individuals like Rich Miner, the Cambridge-based co-creator of the Android operating system, and Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Last Saturday, a group of people lined up on a narrow floating dock at Boston’s Long Wharf to experience what may have been a first: an electric-powered boat rising above the water on three stilts and gliding quietly — and with just the lacy trace of a wake — past Logan Airport and the Leader Bank Pavilion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently spotted taking the sleek-looking Navier prototype for a test drive in San Francisco Bay.

The dream of creating a Tesla of the seas is being pursued by Navier and Candela, a Swedish company. Both have solved one the biggest challenges for an electric motor installed on a traditionally designed boat: plowing through a huge amount of resistance from the water.

Navier and Candela rely on a system of underwater foils, or wings, to lift the hull of the boat above the water, and radically reduce that resistance. Navier’s boat rises off the surface at about 17 miles per hour and stands on three struts — one below the bow, and two at the stern.

The price tag would barely make a billionaire blink: about $375,000. But Navier CEO Sampriti Bhattacharyya says that the cost to operate her electric boat is about 40 cents per nautical mile, compared to $5 or more for a gasoline-powered boat that doesn’t foil. She also contends that maintenance costs will be far lower.

While earning her doctorate in mechanical engineering at MIT, Bhattacharyya started a company to develop underwater drones, Hydroswarm. That company build jet-powered drones the size of a rugby ball for tasks such as monitoring water quality or inspecting ships’ hulls, but the business didn’t pan out. “The process of commercializing the technology proved to be quite complex, and the timing didn’t seem right,” she said.

Bhattacharyya moved to San Francisco in 2019 and started Navier with Reo Baird. (Baird has since left to work for another electric boat startup, Boundary Layer Technologies; its first product is a small personal watercraft that can foil.)

Why go west? One reason was weather made it easier to test watercraft year-round. Another was the burgeoning startup scene around autonomous vehicles. While Navier’s boat still requires a captain at the wheel, the company is developing an autonomous docking feature that would allow boaters to shift to autopilot to accomplish the stressful procedure. So far, the company has raised $12 million from investors.

The 30-foot boat in Boston last weekend is touring the East Coast. It’s just the second craft that Navier has built. You enter it on an open back deck, close to the twin electric motors that each power a propeller. Underneath that deck is an array of batteries. You then then step into an enclosed cabin with gray bench seating. The spot on the right, equipped with two digital displays, a wheel, throttle, and joystick, is for the captain .

When the boat starts moving, you can feel the impact of any waves or wakes around you. But once the hull rises above the water, lifted by manipulating underwater “wings” that extend laterally from the bottom of each strut, the ride gets smoother. It’s hard to tell exactly when the boat transitions from plowing through the water to foiling above it.

Navier already has 30 individual buyers who have put down deposits. But Bhattacharyya also has a vision of using them as ferries and water taxis to get people out of their cars and move them faster, more quietly, and with fewer emissions.

“We want to turn waterways into highways,” she said.

Brian Halligan, co-founder of Propeller, one of Navier’s backers, said he was attracted to company because it has the potential to dramatically lower the carbon emissions of the boating industry.

“We are going to need to electrify every industry,” Halligan said. “I also like that it has the potential to transform urban transportation via an Uber-like service on the water.”

But with all the potential, Navier and other makers of similar boats still have to grapple with one issue: boats can’t go faster than 5 miles per hour in many urban harbors because of the effect of their wakes on other boats. Will Navier convince harbormasters and the Coast Guard to lift that rule for its boat, which creates very little wake even at higher speeds?

We’ll see. On my ride, the captain — Navier head of operations Sam Seder, was sticking to the rules about where you can go fast in Boston Harbor, and where you need to slow down. (Candela spokesman Mikael Mahlberg says that his company has been granted an exception to the speed limits in Stockholm’s harbor.)

Before you see Navier’s electric boat on local waterways, you’ll likely see one made by its Swedish rival, Candela. Don Symington, a charter captain, plans to add a 28-foot boat from Candela to his fleet early next year. It costs about $400,000.

“An expensive boat to purchase,” he said, “but a cheap boat to operate.”

The boat, like Navier’s, can be charged by plugging into so-called “shore power” outlets that exist at most marinas. Symington estimates it will cost about 80 percent less to operate than a comparable diesel-powered craft. He plans to run charters and 90-minute harbor tours, but he also wants to explore operating water shuttle service for a seaside community that doesn’t yet have it — perhaps Nahant or Dorchester.

Symington expects his Candela C-8 model to arrive in January or February. And by spring, when boating season returns, Symington hopes you’ll see his electric foiling boat docked behind Legal Harborside — waiting to offer zero emission rides.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him @ScottKirsner.