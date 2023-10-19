An argument for lengthier vacations

Before you start lecturing me on privilege, let me start by acknowledging that taking any vacations, much less those of greater length, is absolutely a privilege. But if you can make the time, do it. These trips will change your life for the better in myriad ways.

There are benefits to travel, no matter how far or how long. Weekend getaways are wonderful whirlwinds, perfect for romantic trysts, micro-recharges, and high-intensity fun — whether that’s a concert or an epic hike. Weeklong trips are a welcome respite from everyday life, offering the chance to go farther afield, begin to immerse yourself in another culture, and hit the reset button. However, I believe the real benefits of a vacation don’t start to make a serious impact until you’re away for 10 to 14 days.

First, a few figures on why a longer vacation might be good for your health. A 2009 survey by the University of Pittsburgh’s Mind-Body Center found that taking vacations reduces depression while increasing positive emotions. Longer vacations are also good for your professional life. An internal study conducted by Ernst & Young found that for every additional 10 hours of vacation time employees took, their year-end performance reviews improved 8 percent. And a 2023 study by a team at the University of South Australia discovered that participants got an average of 21 extra minutes of sleep a night, while their sedentary time dipped by 29 minutes per day. “People are a bit more active and a bit less sedentary,” says Ty Ferguson, a research associate at the University of South Australia, who led the study. “The most beneficial and most favorable changes happen during outdoor recreational holidays when people are camping, fishing, and going out into nature.”

One study found that “the most beneficial and most favorable changes happen during outdoor recreational holidays when people are camping, fishing, and going out into nature.” Nataliia Vyshneva - stock.adobe.com

Even if you’re vacationing in an urban setting, you can embrace being outside and reap the benefits. To really experience a place, you need to walk it. You need to see it at the street level, watch normal life unfold, get a feel for its energy, and familiarize yourself with the pockets of personality throughout it. As much as you can, take in a destination on foot, which inherently takes more time than driving, taking public transportation, or opting for rideshares. This, in turn, requires longer stays in a place.

Discovery is inevitable on such treks. You might pass through a calm-inducing park full of native greenery, go by an intriguing museum with an eye-catching exhibition, or pop into a shop where you find the perfect gift for a friend. All these extra moments have the possibility of adding depth and enjoyment to your trip, but they won’t happen unless you have the time to take your time with a place — not staring at your phone, not being beholden to your itinerary, not whooshing by it in a car or on a subway.

Being in a place for a longer period allows you the opportunity to sample a swath of cafes, restaurants, bakeries, and other eateries, so you can get a rich overview of the destination’s dining scene. More importantly, a longer stay will allow you time to return to the places you end up loving. I get frustrated when I’m visiting somewhere and am blown away by something I ate or drank, but don’t have the chance to experience it a second time. This is especially true of everyday enjoyments: coffee, baked goods, and primo snacks. I like building a mini routine around revisiting these favorite spots, making me feel like I’m a regular, which grounds me in a place, though there are potential benefits to being out of one’s comfort zone for a longer period.

All the newness of a vacation destination helps free the mind, breaking it out of its usual thought pathways. This sense of liberation allows one to conceive new ideas, fundamentally rethink works in progress, and plot larger changes in life with creativity and flexibility most people can’t access so gracefully at home. In this way, travel can become rebirth as new projects take shape, new resolutions are made, and new mind-sets are embraced. And there is a chance for deep renewal on every level: physical, psychological, spiritual.

When I come back from being out in the world for a longer stretch, my energy is high, my motivation strong, my mind zinging with ideas. I can’t wait to plunge into whatever I dreamed up. On top of this, I am even more appreciative of all that awaits: my family, our home, friends, and the soothing rhythms of everyday life. Of course, soon I’ll be plotting another long vacation.

Nevin Martell can be reached at nevinmartell@gmail.com.