An inn-to-inn cookie tour, Seattle’s vibrant music scene, and keeping warm with pizza

Don’t miss an inn-to-inn tour that has drawn cookie lovers to New Hampshire’s White Mountains for more than 25 years. The annual Mt. Washington Valley Inn-to-Inn Cookie Tour brings together homemade cookies and sweet-tooth visitors for two days of savoring homemade edible delights. The event, Dec. 9-10, takes place at nine different inns from Jackson to Eaton where you’ll find sweet and savory cookies made from original recipes (last year’s treats included Irish ricotta cookies and chocolate mint blondies), and special activities such as live music and beer tasting. Also, shop for holiday arts and crafts made by local artisans. Get decorating inspiration from the different inns and enjoy a keepsake cookbook, which is given to each tourgoer. Tickets are guaranteed to those who book a lodging package with a participating inn. A VIP lodging package includes two nights of accommodations, two tour tickets, a 2023 Holiday Recipe Cookbook, a keepsake ornament, and entry into a raffle (some inns offer packages with dinner, sleigh rides, and other perks); packages start at $325 for two night’s accommodations based on double occupancy. Individual tickets cost $35 per person and go on sale Nov. 27; tickets must be purchased in advance. The Inn-to-Inn Cookie Tour runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. Proceeds benefit the End 68 Hours of Hunger Program, which provides meals to children on weekends. www.countryinnsinthewhitemountains.com .

Celebrate Seattle’s vibrant music scene

Book a stay at a downtown Seattle hotel for November and get access to live music shows for free. Cloudbreak, Seattle’s citywide live music festival, takes place Nov. 1-22 with shows by 185 artists at 38 venues, including performances by Mudhoney, Jenn Champion, and The Fall of Troy. Choose from 71 participating hotels in the heart of Seattle, including The Charter Hotel Seattle, Hotel Max, Hyatt at Olive 8, and Thompson Seattle, and you’ll get a free live music pass. Flash your pass and hotel key card at any of the 28 venues and get in free; first come, first served, so reserve a space in advance. Don’t miss opening night at Seattle’s iconic music venue The Crocodile where Rocky Votolato, Ben Hunter, and Cameron Lavi-Jones perform. The festival celebrates the city’s music roots and influence: A wide range of artists have gotten their start in Seattle from Sir Mix-a-Lot to Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, Brandi Carlile, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam. If you aren’t staying at a local hotel, purchase tickets online or at the door through participating venues. Ticket prices vary. https://cloudbreakmusicfest.org.

Solo Stove's Heat Deflector directs heat toward you so that you don’t have to huddle over the fire pit to stay warm. Matthew King/Solo Stove

Dress up your fire pit and pizza oven

It’s the season for outdoor cooking and bonfires, and the only thing better than owning a portable pizza oven or fire pit is accessorizing it. Solo Stove, makers of some of the most popular smokeless fire pits and pizza ovens, has added a range of handy accessories this year including a pellet adapter and pizza stand. The new stainless-steel, vented Pellet Adapter works with the Ranger, Bonfire, Yukon, and Canyon fire pits and lets you burn hardwood or softwood pellets in your Solo Stove fire pit (note: hardwood pellets burn longer and food-safe pellets should be used for cooking). The benefits to using pellets: They’re quick to light, smokeless, and long-lasting — fill your stove up with pellets and they’ll burn for more than two hours without any stoking. An added bonus: No flying sparks. Remove the pellet-holding pan and you can go back to burning wood anytime. (Consider adding Solo Stove’s Heat Deflector accessory, which directs heat toward you so that you don’t have to huddle over the fire pit to stay warm.) Solo Stove’s new Pi Stand works with the Pi Pizza Oven. It’s designed to hold the pizza oven in place on top and a propane canister down below. The stand has a shelf on each side and another underneath to hold your pizza-making tools and cutting board. Rotating, locking wheels let you roll the stand around your deck or to the car for easy loading. $40-$100 pellet adapter; $125-$285 heat deflector; $230 Pi Stand. www.solostove.com.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.