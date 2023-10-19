How do I get off Avis’s Do Not Rent list?

Since I was traveling with my sister, we moved the reservation to her name, which solved the problem. But once we were on the road, I saw the receipt was almost double the original price for the rental car.

The representative gave me a number to call. An Avis employee recommended that I send an email to the company to get my name removed from the Do Not Rent list.

Q. I recently tried to rent a car from Avis in Bangor, Maine. When I arrived at the counter, a representative said that I couldn’t rent from the company because I was on its Do Not Rent list. The attendant couldn’t tell me why I was on the list, but I noticed that my name was misspelled twice on the reservation.

Avis is now asking me about my employment, but they still haven’t told me why I’m on the Do Not Rent list. My sister, who works in cybersecurity, believes that there may have been a data breach or that Avis is confusing me with someone else.

I would like Avis to honor the original price of my rental car and remove my name from the Do Not Rent list. Can you help me?

GENA ETTINGER, Roanoke, Texas

A. I’m sorry Avis banned you. The car rental company should have explained why it added you to the Do Not Rent list and how you could get off. Instead, it gave you the runaround.

You can’t rent from the car rental company if you’re on its Do Not Rent list. Most customers wind up on the list because of unpaid bills, although there can be other reasons, such as wrecking a car or failing to pay for damages to a vehicle.

When Avis added your name to the Do Not Rent list, it meant that the employees in Bangor could not give you keys to a car under any circumstances. And unfortunately, this wasn’t a problem that the local office could resolve on the spot. You had to contact corporate Avis to get this fixed.

Avis rented your sister a car at the going rate, which was twice the rate you had received online. That’s not unusual, so I don’t think Avis was trying to take advantage of the situation by jacking up your price, although I think it could have honored the original rate as a one-time exception.

You could have appealed this to an executive at Avis. I list the Avis customer service managers’ names, numbers, and email addresses on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. I also have a free guide for removing yourself from the Do Not Rent list on my site.

I contacted Avis on your behalf. Separately, you sent an email to Avis’s CEO. The next morning, you received phone calls from the company’s head of corporate security and its director of security, loss, and prevention.

“They were genuine [and] gracious, and I finally had the personal connection I had been waiting for, for over a month,” you reported.

During your conversations, they determined that you had been the victim of identity theft. Someone had rented an Avis car under your name, and then had stolen it.

Avis removed your name from the Do Not Rent list and refunded your sister’s entire rental fee, including your insurance.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him at elliottadvocacy.org/help/.



