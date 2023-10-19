I fell for a romance scam

Q. I recently was part of a romance scam where I lost money. Unfortunately, despite being told to be careful, I still, stupidly, fell for the scam.

I have a therapist and family who are helping me get through this. Down the road, when I feel more secure, I would like to start dating again.

I am wondering for future reference, when dealing with online sites, how can you appropriately evaluate them so you make sure getting scammed doesn’t happen again? I know dating sites can’t completely control what people do, but how do you know if a site is worth trying or just bad? Also, how do you evaluate a person online to verify they are legitimate. What questions should I be asking? The other thing is … where can you look in the real world for a person to date outside of online dating? Thanks.

Advertisement

TRYING TO MOVE BEYOND MY OWN STUPIDITY

A. Try to be kind to yourself. I know you feel ashamed about what happened, but it’s over now.

Sometimes people take advantage of kindness. It’s a lesson.

Dating apps do their best to remove bad customers, but they can’t see and know everything. My advice is to use sites/apps that have a reporting system for abusive members. If there’s no place to report a profile, find another platform. (Also, please report the person who scammed you. Protect others.)

The big rule: There’s no reason to give anyone money ever. Why would someone ask a new significant other to invest in a project or support them financially? If they ask for a loan, walk away.

You’ll never know up front whether someone has good intentions, but pacing can help. If you enjoy the first handful of dates, move on to next steps. Check out the person’s home, meet loved ones, take a trip together, and figure out where this person sits in the world. That’s all you can do — collect evidence until it feels like it all makes sense.

Advertisement

I would be wary of anyone who’s too excited at the start of things. If someone is talking about big feelings, spending the rest of your lives together, or wanting you like they’ve never wanted anyone before, throw up a flag. It’s easy to be distracted by excitement.

You want to know what questions to ask so this doesn’t happen again. I wish I could give you a foolproof list. Honestly, the bigger thing is paying attention to the small stuff. You’re not looking for grand gestures, just interest. You want to hear about community — as in, who is in this person’s life now? Do they speak kindly of loved ones and friends? What relationships are they proud of? You should also want to understand their routine. How do they make their coffee in the morning? What do they do after work?

Over time, you can introduce them to your friends/family too. In this case, it might help to get a second opinion.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Red flags: 1. Distance. People too far away hide things. 2. “Too good to be true.” People who claim to be much richer, more attractive, or far outside your age group. 3. Too many superlatives (or gifts) about your beauty and wonderfulness before they know you. 4. Stories that don’t add up ... background, degrees, work history, etc. 5. People who mention lots of problems ... they might need money later. You want a relationship, not a project.

Advertisement

RANDOMKINDNESS





Introduce your new person to family and friends early on. They will spot red flags before you do.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





I am so sorry this happened to you. Listen to your friends and therapist and forgive yourself. Everybody makes mistakes, believes things that aren’t true, trusts people who let us down, etc. Everybody. Do things that make you happy — hang out with a good friend, watch a “guilty pleasure” TV show, find a nice place to sit outside and people watch, try a new recipe. ... These are trite suggestions but they work. Big hugs!

COSMOGIRL

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.