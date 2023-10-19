There are few things worse than traveling with a famous person, says singer-songwriter A.J. Croce

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

Singer-songwriter A.J. Croce, 52, has been touring for more than 30 years, but his upcoming tour — which kicks off Oct. 27 at MGM Springfield’s Aria Ballroom, followed by a show the next night at The Wilbur — is especially meaningful to him. Titled “Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour,” commemorating not only the 50th anniversary of the death of his legendary father, chart-topping musician Jim Croce (who died in a plane crash in 1973 at the age of 30 when A.J., his only child, was nearly 2), but coinciding with the release this month of “The Definitive Croce,” a box set of the three albums released by Jim Croce, who would have been 80 years old this year. A.J. Croce, who was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., and raised in San Diego, began singing and writing music when he was 11 and joined his first band at 16. He has toured with everyone from B.B. King and Ray Charles to Willie Nelson and the Neville Brothers, and said in a recent phone call that in the early 2000s, while touring as a solo artist and incorporating into his set a song or two of his dad’s, not only did audiences want to hear more (he said hit songs such as “Operator,” “I Got a Name,” “Time in a Bottle,” and “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” are crowd favorites), but the songs resonated deeply with him, too. When asked if he gets emotional singing songs like “Time in a Bottle,” which his dad wrote upon learning that his wife was pregnant with A.J., Croce said, “I guess it depends on the song. … Each song and every night is unique.” He added: “It’s a pretty wonderful thing to celebrate the legacy of his music.” We caught up with Croce, who has two adult children and lives in Nashville, to talk about all things travel.

Uruguay and Vietnam are at the top of my list. I’ve read so much about the food in both countries. Both are a little off the beaten path, and as much as I travel, I like the idea of being in a quiet and remote locale.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted?

Todos Santos, Baja. I love Mexico, and this little town is one of my favorite escapes.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own?

I like to book my own travel. I’ve been touring for 32 years now, and I know what I’m looking for in a getaway.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation?

Unplugged is the only true vacation. I find it hard to do these days, but even a few days of being unreachable is amazing and a little nostalgic for me. Remember when we left the house and no one could reach us? I miss that.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table?

My job as a recording artist and performer is a little unorthodox. Since I started touring, I would visit amazing locations and never had time to actually see them — outside of the hotel and venue. So, I’ve always kept a list of places I want to go back to. Over the years I’ve made it back to most of them. More recently, if time allows, I’ll give myself a couple days on either end of concert dates to spend time in the area. It’s a good way to mix work and my personal interests.

What has been your worst vacation experience?

I think that I look at a vacation a little different than some folks, because the minute a vacation gets complicated, for any of a thousand reasons, it becomes an adventure. If you look at food poisoning in Kathmandu, or having your passport stolen in Rome, as an adventure, you’ll never have a bad vacation.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all?

Some vacations are purely for relaxation, and others are for new adventures.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation?

That’s a tough question. I always travel with my Kindle, and I’ll be pretty caught up on my current reading list by the holidays, since there’s lots of time for reading on a tour bus. There’s no doubt that I’ll be into something new … or old.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be?

There are few things worse than traveling with a famous person. Everything takes longer to do because so many people are wanting autographs or photos. That said, if I were to travel with someone who I didn’t know, I’d choose an archeologist, cultural anthropologist, or a great chef. I love to know the history of the people and culture that I visit, and great chefs are always looking for new flavors. That sounds perfect.

What is the best gift to give a traveler?

A map. GPS has changed travel — I certainly make fewer U-turns, but I also make fewer new friends. A map is sure to get you lost or turned around at least once, which always provides the opportunity for the unexpected.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip?

I try not to snack between meals, but I have a weakness for popcorn.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation?

Several years back, while on tour in Europe, I made time at the end of the tour to visit Venice for the Biennale. I found a beautiful leather folio at the train station, which holds all of my music and lyrics. It’s still on my music stand every night.

What is your favorite app/website for travel?

I don’t have a go-to site or app, and depending on what kind of a trip I’m going on, I usually go down a rabbit hole for a couple days. If it’s a foo foo island vacation, Condé Nast is a starting point, but not the end all.

What has travel taught you?

I’ve learned so much from travel. First, that as humans, we all have so much in common. Second, that the little things which are different in each person, region, or country should be embraced for its uniqueness, even if only for a moment.

What is your best travel tip?

Eat local. Don’t eat at McDonald’s when you’re in Paris. Don’t go to Kentucky Fried Chicken in Tokyo. Eat where the locals eat. If you do, you’re bound to eat well, and it’s also a safe bet you won’t get sick.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.