Moving the tub turns a dark, clunky bathroom into a hotel-like retreat

By reorienting the tub — she turned it 90 degrees to run along the wall opposite the door — Pierre fixed the circulation problem. She also expanded the shower, merging it with the tub. “The tub base steps down to become an integrated bench that’s wrapped with glass,” Pierre explains. “It was an opportunity to create an eye-catching design feature.”

Vanessa Pierre’s empty-nester clients were straightforward in their ask: “They wanted their primary bath to be modern, bright, warm, and lined floor-to-ceiling in stone, like a hotel,” the designer says. But before Pierre could focus on finishes and fixtures in this Newton Centre Victorian, she first needed to remedy the layout. “You basically hit your knees on the tub when you walked through the door,” she says.

1. An aerial photo of the seacoast by Danielle Robertson accentuates the vacation vibe.

2. Interior designer Vanessa Pierre changed the size, shape, and location of the room’s two windows to accommodate the tub. “We used reeded glass, which provides total privacy, but the room is flooded with light,” she says.

3. A storage niche that’s the same width as the new window plays with symmetry.

4. A custom glass enclosure with brushed gold trim follows the stepped profile of the tub, which turns into an integrated shower bench.

5. Porcelain slabs that mimic onyx line the back wall and shower head wall. “Natural stone slabs are very expensive and too heavy for the walls,” Pierre says. “Porcelain slabs offer the same luxury hotel feel.”

6. Modern plumbing fixtures by Graff in a brushed gold finish tease out the warm undertones of the wall treatment. “The brushed finish is easy to care for, which was a requirement,” Pierre says.

7. A vertical storage niche is a nice counterpoint to the horizontal tub niche.

8. Pierre used 12-by-24-inch porcelain tiles on the other walls, the tub front, and the floor.

9. The shower controls hide on the flip side of the half wall. “They’re invisible and allow you to turn on the water without getting soaked,” Pierre says.

10. A tall linen cabinet in rift-sawn white oak fills the gap between the shower and toilet room.

11. The toilet room’s pocket door matches the other millwork.

12. Pierre designed the rift-sawn white oak double vanity, which has a modern, mitered top made from Cambria quartz (the same material she used for the tub surround), and push-latch doors.

Interior design: Vannie Paradis Design Studio, vannieparadis.com













Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.