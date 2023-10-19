Deep, moody colors turn a traditional kitchen into New England modern

The 1930 Dutch Colonial served them well. But, as their children got bigger — they’re now 17 and 14 — so did their things. The family needed more space.

Carel Ristuccia and Charles Strom couldn’t believe their luck. Looking to move closer to family and send their soon-to-be kindergartener to school in Newton, the couple scored a rental two doors down from Ristuccia’s childhood home, where her parents still live. With Strom in medical school, the proximity to grandparents was invaluable. Five years and another child later, the same week Strom secured a job at a Boston hospital, neighbors across the street offered to sell the couple their home. “I grew up with their kids,” Ristuccia says. “They wanted to see another family live there.”

“The kids have so much athletic gear — which they dropped in a smelly pile in the front hall,” Ristuccia says. “We really needed a mudroom!” They were also ready for a new kitchen — the original was tiny and cut off from the rest of the house — and craved a hangout space in addition to the living room.

The couple called Sarah Cole, who had done a few cosmetic updates when they first moved in seven years earlier, to conceive an addition with a generous mudroom with laundry, a kitchen with plenty of storage (their daughter is a passionate baker), and a family room. “We added about 500 square feet to the back of the house, including a covered porch,” the designer says. “We improved the flow and matched the scale of the existing home so it feels like it belongs.”

As for aesthetics, Cole conjured a modern take on New England style. She started with the idea of an English country kitchen, then invigorated it with clean lines and moody colors. “We are very tied to New England and wanted to stay true to those roots and the neighborhood,” Strom says. But they didn’t want the home to look “old” or “boring,” either.

Taking cues from the family’s collection of New England artwork, particularly coastal scenes by the late South Dartmouth-based artist Frank McCoy, Cole leaned into blues. Not powder blue, marine blue, or French blue — at least not in the kitchen. Instead, the designer proposed they paint the Shaker-style cabinetry in Farrow & Ball’s Railings, a soft iron shade with deep blue undertones. “The house has many shades of blue,” Cole says. “I went dark in the kitchen to give it an edge.”

While the black soapstone countertops around the perimeter meld with the cabinetry, the richly veined Arabescato marble backsplash and island top match the drama of the cabinet color. “The black stone on the dark cabinets recedes, allowing the backsplash to capture attention,” Cole says. An abundance of unlacquered brass, from the hardware to the faucets to the Urban Electric Co. lighting, accentuates the Old World effect without feeling fusty. “I love how the modern lighting contrasts the vintage rugs,” Cole adds. “The combination connects old with new.”

Cole carries the Arabescato marble, along with a maximalist sprinkling of unlacquered brass — swooping sconces, chunky latches, mesh grills, and more — into the pantry, where antiqued mirror tiles enhance the mood. The pass-through space, which has floor-to-ceiling storage opposite the wet bar, connects the kitchen and the original dining room, which Cole repainted a brighter shade of blue, but otherwise left intact. “It has multiple lives: it’s a pantry, a serving area, and a wet bar,” Cole says.

The family room is open to the kitchen on the other side of the island. Here, Cole used the same blue-black paint on the built-ins for the television, along with mesh inserts like those in the pantry, effectively tying the spaces together. For the adjacent mudroom, however, she veered into green with Sherwin-Williams’ Evergreen Fog for the walls and millwork. A natural walnut bench top and basalt floor tiles cement the space to the outdoors.

Finally, in the new powder room, William Morris wallpaper infuses English country flavor while the sleek soapstone sink fabricated from kitchen countertop remnants maximizes the narrow space and elevates the aesthetic. “Sarah translated our personality into the perfect visuals,” Ristuccia says.

The couple say the addition has been so successful they could almost get rid of the rest of the house. “I pictured one kid in the attic and the other in the basement with their friends, but everyone is always here,” Strom says. “It’s unexpected and completely delightful.”

RESOURCES

Interior design and architecture: Sarah Cole Interiors, sarahcoleinteriors.com

Construction and mudroom cabinets: North Hudson, northhudsonllc.com

Kitchen and pantry cabinets: Grusby Woodworks, grusbywoodworks.com

PHOTOGRAPHS

The pantry connects the kitchen to the dining room, which Cole painted in Sherwin-Williams’ Stardew. jared kuzia/Styling by Karin Lidbeck Brent

William Morris’ Strawberry Thief wallpaper from 1883 envelopes the new powder room, where a black soapstone sink makes the most of the 3-foot-wide space. jared kuzia/Styling by Karin Lidbeck Brent

Plaid upholstery and an oversize leather ottoman lend a cozy factor to the new family room next to the kitchen. jared kuzia/Styling by Karin Lidbeck Brent

Vintage rugs from Landry & Arcari are sprinkled throughout the home, including the mudroom, where it warms up the honed basalt tile floor and complements the pendant light from Hudson Valley Lighting Group. “The desire for a mudroom with laundry was a big factor in the decision to do an addition,” Cole says. jared kuzia/Styling by Karin Lidbeck Brent





Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.