Swapping the kitchen and dining room can make a surprising difference

There was no question then that the pair would take down the walls between the entry hall, living room, dining room, and kitchen of their Medfield home in order to create a single, airy space. Having both grown up in Massachusetts homes with abundant natural light and vaulted ceilings, they were also committed to opening the ceiling. The flat, 7½-foot ceilings are now 16-feet high at the ridgeline.

As first-time homeowners, newlyweds Shannon Dragsbaek and Tom Dillon were in agreement on how a kitchen should function. “Growing up, the kitchen was central to our family,” Dillon recalls. “Everyone could be part of the conversation, whether they were cooking or sitting in the living room.”

Advertisement

What the couple didn’t expect was that their team, architect Caitlin Struble and builder Patrick Mulroy, would flip the locations of the kitchen and dining area along the back of the house. “The wall on the dining room side was more than three-and-half-feet longer since the stairs cut off the wall in the original kitchen — allowing us to cluster the range, fridge, and pantry together,” Struble explains. “Plus, this is an exterior wall, which made sense for venting the range.”

The other side became the must-have bar. “Tom’s pandemic discovery was cocktail making,” Dragsbaek says. To give the area a distinct look, per Dillon’s request, Mulroy tapped Sprague Woodworking Co. to make the bar top in reclaimed oak with a hand-rubbed finish. “The graining has a furniture-like feel,” Mulroy says. “The white oak shelves above it match the ones in the kitchen and are now full of interesting bottles from around the world.”

French doors access a new deck, which is an extension of the existing screened porch. “They got a puppy so getting outside quickly was important,” Struble says. “Before you had to go through the screened porch to get down to the yard.” It also created room for the grill, another important feature for the couple, who love to entertain.

Advertisement

As for the cheerful green cabinetry, painted in Behr’s Royal Orchard, everyone credits Dragsbaek. “I wanted Scandinavian-farmhouse style with some rustic warmth added in,” she says. “The green makes me so happy every day.”

RESOURCES

Architecture: Winslow Design, winslowdesign.net

Contractor: ReModern Builders, remodernbuilders.com

PHOTOGRAPHS

The wet bar, off to the side in the kitchen, is out of the way of the cook and leaves space for a small dining table. “Now all my things are in one place and people can watch me mix the drinks,” says homeowner Tom Dillon. “And, there’s plenty of room for us to cook together with the dog.” tamara flanagan/styling by water and main

Efficient built-ins, painted Behr’s Sage Gray, turned the front entry into a mudroom, where a new glass-front mahogany door lets in light and increases curb appeal. “The cabinets’ gray color helps define it as a separate zone from the kitchen, even though it’s all one space,” says homeowner Shannon Dragsbaek. tamara flanagan/styling by water and main













Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.