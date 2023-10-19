14 cows killed, others survive truck rollover crash in Connecticut

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A tractor-trailer carrying 44 dairy cows crashed on a Connecticut highway exit ramp early Thursday, killing eight of the animals immediately while another six had to be euthanized because of their injuries, state police and agriculture officials said.

Police and firefighters responded to the wreck on an exit off Interstate 84 westbound in Newtown at about 3:30 a.m. and found the truck tipped over on the driver's side. The driver was not seriously injured, firefighters said.

Authorities summoned a state veterinarian, who decided six other cows needed to be put down. State troopers euthanized the animals at the scene, police said.