A run-down city pool roils political waters in Cranston, R.I.

The 22,000-square-foot pool — built by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s and opened to the public in 1940 — was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and never reopened. It now sits stagnant, filled only with clouded water, algae, leaves, and stray softballs from a nearby playing field.

CRANSTON, R.I. — One of the nation’s biggest outdoor municipal pools is becoming one of Cranston’s biggest political issues as Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins presses ahead with plans to replace the Budlong Pool with a new pool about one-third the size.

This week began with member of the Cranston City Council’s Democratic majority blasting the Republican mayor, accusing him of “wasting millions on this travesty” while ignoring the wishes of City Council members and city residents.

Ward 2 City Councilwoman Aniece Germain said residents want the pool they have now: “A pool big enough to hold all the people who will need it as summers grow continuously hotter and longer, where children can learn the life-saving skill of swimming, where teens can safely socialize, and people of all ages can exercise and experience community. The mayor is taking something away from all of us that is irreplaceable.”

Hopkins fired back, saying the city cannot replace the pool at its current size with the $4.75 million it has available for the project. He blamed Cranston Forward, a local progressive group, for stirring opposition to his plans, saying the group “wants to take Cranston backwards to the days of Franklin Roosevelt and a Depression era-built rectangle pool.”

“I am prepared to defend my decisions at the ballot box and in the community as the right thing to do,” said Hopkins, who was elected mayor in 2020 and says he plans to seek reelection in 2024. “At the end of the day, most Cranston residents will love the new Budlong Pool and appreciate the pro-taxpayer approach I took in addressing a project that had been neglected long before I was mayor.”

A rendering of a proposed new 8,000-square-foot pool that would replace the 22,000-square-foot Budlong Pool in Cranston, Rhode Island. Handout

But Hopkins could very well face a challenge from within his own party next year. State Representative Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, a Cranston Republican, is expected to run for the mayoral seat that her husband, Republican Allan W. Fung, held from 2009 to 2021.

This week, Fenton-Fung reiterated a prior statement on the Budlong Pool, saying, “Perhaps the neighbors are upset because they’ve been talked at, instead of listened to.”

Hopkins contended that he has listened to the community and the City Council, and he said he has modified plans by making the pool larger and deeper than originally designed. Plans now call for an 8,000-square-foot pool, up from 7,000 square feet.

He accused Fenton-Fung of having a political agenda. “When Fenton-Fung jumps on the bandwagon and doesn’t have the information, I might ask her: What the hell did your husband do to make it better for the 12 years he was the mayor?” he said. “He left it for me. This was a broken pool that he left.”

Fenton-Fung maintained that the pool passed state inspections every year during her husband’s tenure, and it was closed in 2020 because of the pandemic, not disrepair. “Upon assuming office, the new administration did not perform the necessary maintenance and it fell into disrepair,” she said. “Under Mayor Fung, any issues would have been addressed three summers ago.”

The pool gave residents “a sense of pride for our city,” Fenton-Fung said, noting her husband used to cannonball into the pool wearing a business suit on opening day.

Amid those political cross-currents, Hopkins gave the Globe a tour of the pool this week, saying he’s confident residents will be proud of the new pool. He said the Fung administration installed a $300,000 liner in the pool as a “Band-Aid fix” when the pool was “broken” and leaking water.

“The pool was in terrible disrepair when I became mayor,” he said. “Band-Aid approaches don’t work for me.”

Administration officials noted that an engineering study concluded that the 850,000-gallon pool is “plagued by large leaks” and does not meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Hopkins said the pool is now filled with ground water that has leaked in.

According to the engineering study, the city could spend $5 million on repairs with a 10-year lifespan, or it could spend $3 million to $3.5 million on a new, smaller pool with a life span of more than 40 years.

Hopkins argued that his $4.75-million, 8,000-square-foot plan represents the largest pool possible with available funding, which includes $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money and a $750,000 congressional grant.

Chief of Staff Anthony Moretti noted the WPA-era bathhouse would remain, and the new pool would have modern features such as a walk-in beach-style entrance that makes it more accessible. The plans include piping that would allow for a “splash pad” in the future, he said.

During the mayoral tour, a woman who has been an opponent of Hopkins’ plans, looked on from the pool parking lot.

Susan Blake, a Cranston resident, said she frequently has lunch at the pool and happened to be there during the tour. She said she tries to keep an eye on the pool and sometimes cries to see it in its current state.

“It used to make me mad,” she said. “Now it just makes me sad. It’s willful negligence.”

Blake said that like many other residents, she grew up swimming in Budlong Pool, and she has memories of teaching her daughter to swim there. “You can’t take memories away but once you start to bulldoze a facility like that there is no turning back,” she said. “It would be a great loss to the city.”

Blake challenged that conclusion that the pool is leaking, saying it’s filled with rain water, not ground water. She also challenged the engineering report cited by Hopkins, calling for an independent inspection of the structure.

“He has not done one damn thing with that pool from the day he took office,” Blake said of Hopkins. “His intention from Day 1 was to replace it.”

Hopkins said he does not need City Council to proceed, and he has already directed consultants to finalize plans to go out to bid for a new 8,000-square-foot pool “because I determined it was in the best interest of the taxpayers and recreational needs of Cranston.”

He said he hopes the new pool will open sometime in August. A spokesman said Hopkins considers this “his top non-public safety priority,” and a tentative start for demolition would follow the completion of the bid process — likely by December.

Blake, a member of Cranston Forward, said she helped to collect more than 2,000 signatures on a petition urging Hopkins to fix the pool without downsizing it. She cited studies that she said show repairs could be done for roughly the same price as spending $4.75 million on a much smaller pool.

But while 2,000 people signed that petition, Hopkins said, “This is about doing what’s best for the taxpayers of the city of Cranston, and 83,000 people live in the city.”

