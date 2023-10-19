Display of 10,000 US and Israeli flags in Park Plaza shows solidarity amid war

The flags — 5,000 of the stars and stripes and another 5,000 of the white-and-blue flag of Israel — were posted one day earlier in triangular Statler Park, across the street from the Park Plaza hotel, at the behest of David Jacobs, publisher and editor of the weekly Boston Guardian newspaper, and a good friend of his who would like to remain anonymous, Jacobs said.

As Israeli airstrikes continued to shake the Gaza Strip on Thursday in response to a brutal sneak attack by Hamas terrorists almost two weeks ago, thousands of US and Israeli flags waved in a park outside the Israeli consulate in Boston as a symbol of solidarity.

“In Boston ... the old joke is there’s only one degree of separation between anyone, particularly in the Jewish community. We’re all impacted by this,” Jacobs said in a phone interview. “So we thought that the flags would be an appropriate way of calling attention to it, and we love Statler Park, and so many people have been walking through it. Being in a public park, it represents a good time for reflection, one hopes.”

Jacobs said his newsroom is next door to the offices of the Israeli consulate, just across the street from the park, and Consul General Meron Reuben attended a ceremony on Wednesday to mark the placement of the flags, along with City Council President Ed Flynn, a handful of state legislators, and other officials.

Jacobs and his friend decided to install the flag display after setting up a smaller array of 500 Ukrainian flags in Statler Park last year as a show of solidarity shortly after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, he said.

“With the events in Israel, it was sort of almost a no-brainer for us to do it again, but instead of 500 flags, we planted literally 10,000 flags,” Jacobs said. They have hired 24-hour security to watch over the flags until they are removed on Sunday, and they hope to display them at other locations in Boston afterward, he said.

Jacobs said a journalist who previously worked for him, Shayndi Raice, is now the Middle East bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal, and he has watched with great concern as she and her family sought safety amid the violence.

“There was one posting that Shayndi did about waking up to bomb blasts [outside] her apartment in Tel Aviv,” he said. “She’s over there with her husband and three kids.”

Jacobs said Raice had posted a photo on social media that gave him hope: a happy image of her daughter, about 1 year old.

“The kid was smiling because Shayndi had given her ... a cookie with chocolate on it, and the cookie was all over her daughter’s face,” he said. “I smiled at that and understood the resilience of at least little kids, and hopefully adults too.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.