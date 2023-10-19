The former president of CCRI has a big new job

It’s a sensible move for Hughes, who sits on the board for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and is wrapping up her tenure leading the board at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

Hughes, who stepped down from her post at CCRI in August after seven years, will be Bank of America’s head of workforce development, arts, and heritage beginning Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the bank.

Former Community College of Rhode Island president Meghan Hughes has landed a job at one of the world’s largest banks.

Bank of America has long been a supporter of Hughes at CCRI, and CEO Brian Moynihan still is a board member for the Partnership for Rhode Island, which includes the top leaders at Rhode Island’s largest companies.

Advertisement

At CCRI, Hughes made workforce development one of her top priorities, building relationships with companies like Electric Boat to offer job training programs for Rhode Islanders.

It’s a big opportunity for Hughes and the bank. The defense industry has done a good job aligning the needs of employers to the goals of colleges like CCRI, and the financial sector has similar talent pipeline challenges. Hughes, who won’t focus solely on Rhode Island, will bring expertise to the table that the bank hasn’t seen before.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.