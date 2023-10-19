Brand new Green Line extension in much worse shape than previously disclosed, T chief says

The fundamental problem with the $2.3 billion project, which stretches to Medford on one branch and Union Square in Somerville on the other, is the track itself, Eng told the Globe in an interview. Before the project opened, when the ribbons were cut, and ever since, it’s been too narrow, a grave error that he said was known within his agency, but neither fixed nor shared with him until last month.

The Green Line extension, which fully opened less than a year ago, is riddled with so many defects — even more than previously disclosed — workers will now have to essentially redo a key element of the 4.7-mile stretch, T general manager Phillip Eng announced Thursday.

Advertisement

“I did not know the extent of it until recently, after having a chance to review the project documents,” Eng said. “I wish I had known earlier. Yes. Because then I think we would have tackled this.”

The scope of the problem is vast, Eng acknowledged.

The ties, the wood supports that lay perpendicular to the rails, each have two metal plates installed on them that hold the rails in place and provide the correct gauge — or width — between the rails. But the T has found the plates on many ties are too close together, Eng said.

Now, Eng said, the T is working with the Green Line extension construction companies — which he says he will hold accountable — on a plan to re-gauge ties throughout the project, a process that involves unscrewing bolts from one of the tie’s rail plates, filling the holes with epoxy or wooden dowels, and then drilling new holes and securing the plates at the correct gauge.

“It’s the whole length of the project that I believe needs to be re-gauged to be back within the contract requirement,” he said. Eng emphasized, however, the Green Line extension is currently safe for riders.

Advertisement

T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said 50 percent of the Union Square branch and 80 percent of the Medford branch track will have to be re-gauged.

In a statement, Governor Maura Healey, who took office in January and later appointed Eng to run the MBTA, pointed the finger at unnamed officials. She said “senior MBTA officials under the previous administration knew about issues with the Green Line Extension . . . tracks years ago and did not disclose them to our administration or address them on their watch.”

Healey also celebrated Eng for uncovering what happened and “taking swift action to hold people accountable and demand a work plan from the contractor to fix the narrow gauges on their own dime.”

The project opened last year with the defective tracks in place even though the MBTA knew as early as April 2021 that the plates made the track gauge too narrow and didn’t meet the agency’s own construction requirements, Eng said. He citied a April 2021 inspection report from Terracon, the firm hired by the project’s construction companies to do quality control.

“Widened gauge sections of yard track found to be pre-plated too narrow,” the report, obtained by the Globe, said. “Upon inspection it was found that many of the curves . . . built were found to be too narrow and did not have the design gauge . . . "

The T should have been “more proactive” after that warning, Eng said.

Advertisement

“We should have paused, we should have questioned and reviewed the tie plates and the installation of the tie plates because they were pre installed. And we should have determined if we had a larger scale issue,” he said.

Instead, construction carried on and the project opened last year with thousands of narrow gauge areas outside construction specifications, internal emails obtained by the Globe show.

Warnings persisted about narrow gauge after the Green Line extension started carrying passengers to Union Square in March 2022 and to Medford/Tufts in December 2022, geometry scans obtained by the Globe show. Such scans measure tracks for defects that must then be confirmed by hands-on measurements.

Eng said he’s tapped someone new to lead the project through completion: Maureen McDonough, the Chief of Capital Program Support. T officials said two leaders of the Green Line extension project are no longer employed by the T.

The extent of the track problems on the Green Line extension, the first new stretch of subway to open in Boston since 1987, became public last month when the T forced trains to travel at just three miles per hour along much of the new tracks, prompting questions about how the infrastructure had failed so dramatically after less than a year in operation.

The MBTA said the walking pace slow zones were needed because machine geometry scans of the tracks in September had found many areas of narrow gauge, risking derailment if trains travel at full speed. The T said it fixed all of the narrow gauge areas last week and eliminated the speed restrictions.

Advertisement

The Green Line extension is a stretch of subway that the state first promised to build in 1990 as part of an agreement with the Conservation Law Foundation, a legal advocacy group, to mitigate the environmental impacts of the Big Dig, which buried Interstate 93 beneath the center of Boston. The group sued the state in 2005, accusing it of stalling the project, and settled in 2007 when the government agreed to complete it by 2014.

The years dragged on with little progress until early 2015, when the state won a $1 billion federal grant for the extension. But later that year, Massachusetts halted the project and considered scrapping it entirely after the total cost ballooned to $3 billion.

John Dalton, a manager brought on by the MBTA under then-governor Charlie Baker in 2016, is largely credited with bringing the project back from the budget brink and getting it finished.

A joint venture of several construction companies called GLX Constructors built the Green Line extension.

Like all major construction projects, the Green Line extension utilized a web of quality control inspectors meant to catch mistakes during construction. GLX Constructors relied on a Kansas-based consulting engineering firm called Terracon to oversee quality control on the project, often surveying ties for defects. The quality of the work of those inspectors was then, in turn, assured by another engineering firm. It is unclear how each of these safeguards could have failed to allow the faulty ties to remain in use throughout construction. Ultimately, the MBTA is the owner and overseer of the project.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Terracon referred questions to GLX Constructors.

The MBTA’s state safety oversight agency, the Department of Public Utilities, certified the Green Line extension as safe before it opened, and the Federal Transit Administration assured the T and DPU had the right safety procedures in place.

“We all agreed that we needed to address this once and for all, not just the immediate ones where we’ve made some fixes, but to tackle the larger scope of work that needs to be done,” Eng said.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her @taydolven. Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi. Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him @spmurphyboston. Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her @hannaskrueger.