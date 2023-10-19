Harvard postpones W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremony amid Israel-Hamas war: ‘It is not the right time to host a celebration’

A ceremony honoring Spike Lee, John Legend, Ice-T, and other recipients of the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal has been postponed by Harvard University due to the Israel-Hamas war.
The star-studded event that was supposed to be held Thursday at Sanders Theatre will be rescheduled to a later date, according to Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr., director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University.
“In the wake of the heartbreaking terrorist attack in Israel, and the ensuing suffering and loss among innocent Israelis and Palestinians, we have decided to postpone the 2023 Hutchins Center Honors,” Gates said in a statement. “It is simply not the right time to host a celebration. We will honor the remarkable achievements of the W.E.B. Du Bois Medalists at a later date when it is more appropriate to do so.”
The W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, which is Harvard’s highest honor in the field of African and African American studies, is awarded to individuals for “their contributions to African and African American culture and the life of the mind,” according to Harvard’s Hutchins Center website.
This year’s honorees also include civil rights advocate and legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw; former Harvard women’s basketball coach Kathy Delaney-Smith; Thelma Golden, the director and chief curator of The Studio Museum in Harlem; Vice President of Colombia Francia Elena Márquez Mina; and African entrepreneur and philanthropist Strive Masiyiwa.
