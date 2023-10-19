Harvard postpones W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremony amid Israel-Hamas war: ‘It is not the right time to host a celebration’

A ceremony honoring Spike Lee, John Legend, Ice-T, and other recipients of the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal has been postponed by Harvard University due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The star-studded event that was supposed to be held Thursday at Sanders Theatre will be rescheduled to a later date, according to Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr., director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University.

“In the wake of the heartbreaking terrorist attack in Israel, and the ensuing suffering and loss among innocent Israelis and Palestinians, we have decided to postpone the 2023 Hutchins Center Honors,” Gates said in a statement. “It is simply not the right time to host a celebration. We will honor the remarkable achievements of the W.E.B. Du Bois Medalists at a later date when it is more appropriate to do so.”