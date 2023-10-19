Harvard Yard remains closed to visitors as students protest Israel-Hamas war

“The University has taken steps to restrict access at various times to only those who hold a Harvard University ID,” a university spokesperson, Jason Newton, said in a statement. “These restrictions have been taken as part of ongoing steps to address concerns for individual and community safety.”

Students outside the Ivy League campus declined to speak about the protest with a reporter, who was not allowed into the yard because of the restrictions, which have been in place for more than a week, according to Harvard officials.

Harvard Yard remained closed to visitors Thursday, as students supporting the Palestinian people amid war between Israel and Hamas walked out of classes about 1 p.m. as part of a “general strike” in response to the ongoing violence overseas.

Amid a series of campus demonstrations in solidarity with either the Israeli or Palestinian people, Harvard announced in an email to students on Oct. 11 that it would begin closing the gates to Harvard Yard from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night and allowing only those with university-issued identification on campus.

That email said the restriction would continue through Oct. 16, but on Oct. 17 the university sent another message to students saying the restrictions were extended through Thursday, and gates to the yard will be locked from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, as is “standard practice during the Head of the Charles Regatta,” which takes place this weekend.

Officials at Boston University, Boston College, Northeastern University, Tufts University, and Lesley University said they have made no changes to campus access policies in response to the war and local protests.

At Brandeis University, a school named for the first Jewish justice on the US Supreme Court that was founded with support from the Jewish community, the campus is not closed to visitors, but security has been increased, a spokesperson said.

Brandeis campus police increased patrols immediately after learning of the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, and security measures were enhanced last weekend as 3,000 visitors came to campus to celebrate the university’s 75th anniversary, according to the spokesperson, Julie Jette.

“We had already planned to enhance our security measures given the significant increase of people on campus ... but given the responses to the attacks around the country we added some measures with the support of area campuses, including bicycle patrols and community resource/engagement dogs,” Jette said in a statement. “No incidents related to the war in Israel occurred.”

