This Boston City Council candidate has more than $100k in his coffers. His campaign says he didn’t raise a single cent of it.

The committee is required to ensure that it does not solicit or receive contributions “from any person having an interest in any particular matter in which you have participated during the course of your employment or which is the subject of your official responsibility,” according to state regulations.

State ethics law is clear: Public employees cannot receive “directly or indirectly, any contribution or anything of value for any political purpose.” However, they may run for office, as long as a committee is organized to raise money on their behalf.

John FitzGerald’s day job as a deputy director at the Boston Planning & Development Agency may hamstring him from personally raising funds for his City Council bid, but it hasn’t stopped his campaign from amassing $109,000, a hefty haul for this kind of race.

FitzGerald’s campaign is adamant that he has not run afoul of the law, saying he “never solicited a donation for his campaign.”

“All aspects of fundraising for his campaign, including the solicitation of donations, organization of fundraising events, and preparation of materials related to fundraising, have been handled by members of his campaign team,” said Cam Charbonnier, general consultant for FitzGerald’s campaign, in a statement responding to a series of Globe questions.

In District 3, which covers Dorchester’s shoreline and stretches into parts of South Boston, the Mass. and Cass area, and the South End, FitzGerald is considered to be the favorite to succeed Councilor Frank Baker, who is not running for reelection. As of the end of September, FitzGerald’s war chest was flush with $100,000 more than his opponent, Joel Richards, a public school teacher who has received the backing of the Boston Democratic Socialists of America.

FitzGerald enjoys the support of former mayor Martin J. Walsh in a part of Boston where that backing carries important weight. A review of FitzGerald’s campaign contributions last month includes names of Walsh alums: Daniel Koh, Walsh’s former chief of staff, gave $500; Joyce Linehan, Walsh’s former chief of policy, gave $100; and Nicholas Martin, the former head of Walsh’s press office, gave $100.

The list of donors also includes a roster of developers, construction executives, and attorneys who do frequent business before FitzGerald’s employer, the BPDA, which is the planning and economic development agency for the city. Such names include John Cissel, David Raftery, John Fish, John Pulgini, Joseph Hanley, Fred Starikov, and James Keefe. Each have given FitzGerald’s campaign $1,000 this election cycle.

Ken Cosgrove, a political science professor at Suffolk University, said the donations raise legitimate political questions about who FitzGerald would owe if he were to win election. The development history of modern Boston, he said, is “kinda an insider game.”

“The optics are terrible,” said Cosgrove. “What’s the messaging to the voters about this?”

FitzGerald’s campaign stated that in his job as deputy director for operations at the BPDA, he is responsible for overseeing the maintenance and upkeep of properties under the agency’s ownership. In that post, he has no “role whatsoever in the acquisition or approval of projects, properties, or developments, new or existing.”

Still, FitzGerald’s opponent, Richards, criticized the prevalence of campaign donations from developers.

“We don’t need another City Councilor who is in the pocket of big developers,” Richards said in a statement. “As a public school teacher raising a young family, I know how hard it is to get by, and I’m running to be a voice for tenants and homeowners. Not big developers.”

FitzGerald’s campaign dismissed that criticism, saying its candidate “is beholden to no group of people except the broad and diverse constituency he is running to represent and committed to fighting for.”

State campaign finance rules prohibit public employees from soliciting campaign assistance from anyone who has a matter pending before them or any of their subordinates.

FitzGerald’s campaign said that none of its donors fall into that category, adding that his role does not “give him any authority or responsibility in dealing with these or other developers in regards to any business they have before the BPDA.”

Other council candidates this election season have stepped down from their City Hall posts to focus on their runs at public office. Henry Santana, who is running at-large, was the city’s director of civic organizing. Enrique José Pepén, a council candidate in District 5, which includes Roslindale, Hyde Park, and parts of Mattapan, left his role as executive director of the city’s neighborhood services.

Over the summer, before Pepén resigned, he issued an apology after facing questions about possible campaign law violations connected to his day job at City Hall. Specifically, Pepén reported thousands in campaign contributions for June, while he still was a municipal employee, which may have violated state law.

Additionally, Pepén appears to have promoted his campaign, including a campaign kick-off at Guira Y Tambora in Roslindale, on various social media channels while still employed at City Hall, according to screenshots of the posts, which have since been taken down. Some of the posts included suggested contributions ranging from $50 to $1,000.

Pepén also appears to have conducted at least one political interview from City Hall. Those activities could fly in the face of state law that prohibits the use of public resources for a political purpose. Public resources covers anything paid for by the taxpayers, including employee time and work computers or phones.

“I sincerely apologize for the lapse in judgment,” said Pepén earlier this year. In July, he resigned from his $120,000 a year job to focus on the council race.

Meanwhile, FitzGerald continues to work for the BPDA, as he has since 2006. He currently earns more than $137,000 a year.

In his statement, Charbonnier, general consultant for FitzGerald’s campaign, said: “As is often discussed throughout this election cycle, the cost of living in this city has skyrocketed over recent years, and affordability is an issue many families struggle with.”

He continued, “John and his family are no exception. John has not taken a leave of absence because, as a father of three raising his family in Boston, he simply could not afford to do so.”

His campaign has said it works to keep the FitzGerald’s candidacy separate from his BPDA work.

“John does not publicly comment or answer any questions regarding the BPDA or any issues involving the agency in order to avoid any possible conflict of interest,” Charbonnier said in his statement.

State campaign finance law has a series of prohibitions for public employees seeking elected office. For instance, the law bars such a candidate’s name from being used on political stationery if it is being used to solicit funds. It also bars public employees from participating in fund-raising committees, distributing tickets to political fund-raising events, hosting a fund-raiser at their home, or being the featured speaker at fund-raising events. Public employees are not supposed to use work phones or computers for anything campaign-related.

FitzGerald’s war chest is by far the largest of any Boston district council candidate who is in a contested race this election season. There are a couple of citywide incumbents in the at-large race who have more. Ruthzee Louijeune’s coffers topped more than $182,000, while Erin Murphy’s had more than $146,000. Council President Ed Flynn, who is facing no opponent this fall in his South Boston-anchored District 2, had a whopping $600,000 at the end of September.

Richards, FitzGerald’s opponent, had $6,000 in campaign funds as of the end of September.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.