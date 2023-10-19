Local Jewish students raise $3,600 for Israel by baking challah

The group of about 30 raised $1,800 by selling the loaves of challah, a braided bread often served on Jewish holidays and ceremonial occasions. They doubled their donation with a match from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the global nonprofit founded by Michael Bloomberg, the Medford-bred media mogul and former New York City mayor.

The group, who attend Temple Chabad in Chestnut Hill, made about 100 loaves, half of which were sold to individual people. The other half was bought by Star Academy in Wellesley.

On Wednesday night, a group of Jewish high school students and young adults met at their rabbi’s Brookline home to bake loaves of challah, raising $3,600 for Israel’s national emergency service.

Grunie Uminer used a brush to apply egg to challah. Tanner Pearson For The Boston Globe

The money will be donated to Magen David Adom, which is a member of the International Red Cross. The agency provides humanitarian aid during national emergencies in Israel, according to its website.

Noah Farb, a senior at Belmont Hill School, said Rabbi Mendy Uminer’s wife, Grunie, taught the group how to make the challah with dough she prepared.

Farb said that after making the challah, the group wrote letters to Israel Defense Force soldiers, expressing their gratitude, and prayed for their safety.

Students wrote handwritten notes to Israel Defense Forces soldiers. Tanner Pearson For The Boston Globe

Gili Schor, 22, of Needham, said she attended the event to support her family and friends in Israel.

“I feel like with work I haven’t been able to do much to help the soldiers and families suffering in Israel,” said Schor, who works as a research associate at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. “Since my family is from Israel, I know a lot of people who are drafted right now and are in the reserve. All of my friends who are out there are either in intelligence or are in Gaza right now.”

Schor said the bread-baking gathering was a good way to educate students about the Israel-Hamas war.

“These are the kinds of events that need to be happening” because students were able to “learn more about what is going on,” she said.

Rabbi Mendy Uminer photographed the students and young adults who made challah at his house. Tanner Pearson For The Boston Globe

Farb said that small events like this “can have an impact in ways that we may not be able to see” and it is an example of how “there are lots of ways to make good or happiness for a lot of people.”

“It’s a win-win for everyone; families will have challah for Friday night Sabbath, and others will be helped by the donations for charity,” he said. “It’s an event that brought a lot of good into the world.”

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.