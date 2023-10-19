Closing arguments delivered in trial of Logan Clegg charged in slaying of Concord, N.H., couple

“The truth is that Logan Clegg killed Stephen and Wendy, he murdered them,” said prosecutor Benjamin Agati during his closing argument in Merrimack Superior Court, where Clegg, 27, stands accused of fatally shooting Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife, Djeswende Reid, 66, multiple times after encountering them randomly on a quiet trail on April 18, 2022.

A New Hampshire prosecutor on Thursday urged jurors to find Logan Clegg guilty of murdering a retired couple as they walked on a trail near their Concord, N.H., home in April 2022, while the defense said he was falsely accused of the slayings but conceded he was guilty of a lesser count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors alleged during the three-week trial that Clegg, a drifter who was living in a tent in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop trail in Concord, shot the Reids on the trail shortly before 2:50 p.m., and that a woman later saw Clegg looking into the spot where their bodies had been dragged and covered under brush.

The following day, authorities said, Clegg burned his tent and was arrested in October 2022 in Burlington, Vt. with a handgun that allegedly matched shell casings found at the scene, as well as a one-way plane ticket to Germany and a fake Romanian passport with an alias and $7,000 cash. No motive was ever disclosed for the killings at trial.

“After he murdered them, he tried to cover his tracks,” Agati said. “He burned his home. He fled using fake names. He erased information from his computer. He concealed the bodies. He concealed his crimes and then he fled. Because he knew he was guilty.”

Earlier jurors heard from defense attorney Maya Dominguez, who insisted her client was falsely accused.

“We know that Logan is not guilty because the timing does not make sense,” Dominguez said in her closing argument. “And the evidence from the scene and from witnesses does not point to Logan.”

Dominguez said the woman who testified to hearing shots on the trail and then seeing a man looking from the trail into the woods had indicated the man was wearing khaki pants, while surveillance images from a nearby Walmart that Clegg left roughly 20 minutes before the killings showed he was wearing black pants.

And, Dominguez said, that a woman described seeing the man carrying a bag with a round object that resembled a peanut butter jar bulging from the bottom, while the surveillance footage clearly showed a Mountain Dew soda can in the plastic bag Clegg was holding when he left Walmart.

In addition, Dominguez said shell casings found at the crime scene about a month later were curiously missed when police extensively searched the area soon after the killings, suggesting someone planted them there after the fact.

Clegg is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and other charges related to destroying evidence and lying to the police, as well as a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jurors were set to receive their instructions following closings Thursday before beginning their deliberations.





