Body of man, 59, found off Tully Mountain hiking trail in Orange

Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was discovered Wednesday just off a hiking trail on a mountain in Orange, officials said.
The deceased was a 59-year-old Orange resident, and foul play isn’t suspected, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.
The man’s body was found in the morning just off a hiking trail on Tully Mountain, a Sullivan spokesperson said. Police responded to the scene around 11 a.m.
“Our department assisted with extricating the individual from the hiking trail for transport by the Medical Examiner’s Office,” said Orange Fire Chief James R. Young Jr. in an email message.
Young also confirmed that “no foul play is suspected” in the 59-year-old’s death.
The man’s name wasn’t released. The cause and manner of his death remains under investigation by the medical examiner.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
