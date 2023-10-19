Governor Healey proposes sweeping $800 million into new account to bolster state’s pursuit of federal cash

To lure federal help for infrastructure projects, states often must commit their own money, or matching funds, to make their applications more attractive. Healey’s proposal could push $750 million into a newly created account over three years, when the state will be pursuing billions of federal dollars to finance the replacement of the aging Cape Cod bridges and other infrastructure projects, according to state officials.

Staring down a growing list of major projects, Governor Maura Healey is seeking to sweep hundreds of millions of dollars in interest from the state’s emergency savings fund in the coming years and wield it to compete for badly needed federal cash.

Combined with $50 million the state could use in revenue from the state’s so-called millionaires tax, the newly proposed kitty would reach $800 million by 2026. Healey’s proposal, which needs legislative approval, would also make the new account permanent, which state officials want to use thereafter to help fund other capital and maintenance projects.

“This is about money coming in, putting people to work with great jobs and great opportunities that run the gamut,” Healey said at a State House news conference. “We are after [federal funds] in all sorts of ways. We have proven that we can win if we play and compete.”

Federal programs usually require the state to contribute a share of funding — typically about 20 percent — when applying for grant money. With nearly $17 billion in federal funding the state could pursue in the coming years, the state’s share could total at least $2.7 billion, though state officials have already identified ways they could cover a large chunk of that through borrowing.

That leaves a gap of about $800 million left to find, the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation estimated in a report last month.

Policymakers are already hitting self-imposed limits on how much they can borrow each year to spend on capital projects, meaning the state likely needs to cobble together money from other sources.

The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, a business-backed watchdog group, also recommended using the interest on the state’s savings account — known on Beacon Hill as the Rainy Day Fund — as a potential source. But it estimated it would generate $180 million this fiscal year, less than the $250 million Healey’s administration is projecting it could cull in interest each year.

The Rainy Day Fund makes for an attractive option for extra cash. Sitting at a record $8 billion, the account’s balance has more than doubled over the last three years, significantly expanding the cushion the state could fall back on in times of economic disruption.

Sweeping the interest from the account, as Healey is proposing, would mean less money tucked away for hard fiscal times. But Healey officials say they don’t intend to touch the account’s underlying balance, and by using the interest going forward, the state could further whittle down the backlog of maintenance and capital work it has to tackle.

Matt Gorzkowicz, Healey’s budget chief, said the administration is proposing other guardrails, including temporarily suspending the interest transfer should the state have to draw down on the Rainy Day Fund. Moving the interest into the infrastructure fund would only resume once the Rainy Day Fund begins growing again and if it exceeds 10 percent of the state’s operating budget. (Currently, the budget sits at $56 billion.)

“It’s very responsible,” Gorzkowicz said of the proposal. “We think it’s a wise investment of those dollars.”

Identifying matching funds is crucial for the state. It’s already pursuing billions of dollars in federal funds to help pay for major projects, including realigning the Massachusetts Turnpike in Allston or replacing the aging bridges that cross the Cape Cod Canal.

The state’s initial bid for federal funds to replace the Sagamore and Bourne bridges, for example, failed in part because the state didn’t have a “full financial plan,” prompting Healey to double the state’s commitment to $700 million.

The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation’s report noted there are other options for the state to find the money. State officials could tap a $1.4 billion trust fund the state created using past budget surpluses, or funnel more revenue raised by the state’s so-called millionaires tax toward matching funds.

The state could also divert other money that otherwise would flow into the Rainy Day Fund, such as revenue from taxes on capital gains.

Healey’s proposal does not include those options.

The announcement also appears well-timed. Mitch Landrieu, a senior Biden adviser and White House infrastructure coordinator, is scheduled to visit Massachusetts on Friday, when he’s expected to meet with officials on Cape Cod about the bridge replacement project.

After previously whiffing on $3 billion in requests to fund the replacement of both Cape Cod bridges, the state and US Army Corps of Engineers — which currently owns and maintains them — in August submitted applications seeking $1.45 billion in federal grants to first replace the Sagamore Bridge, which officials say alone will cost nearly $2.15 billion.

At some point later, the state would then seek federal funding to replace the Bourne Bridge. State officials say they now believe replacing both bridges will cost $4.5 billion, up from a projected $4 billion last year and roughly $1 billion just a few years ago.

Healey has already promised to double the state’s financial commitment to the project up to $700 million. State officials hope another $350 million included in a wide-ranging US Senate appropriations bill also survives, though that is no guarantee.

