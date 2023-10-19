Medway family remains stuck in Gaza; State Department says crossing could open ‘on short notice’

Nabulsi said there have been bombings close to the family’s location in Rafah as recently as Thursday morning. He said the family has received multiple messages from the US Department of State this week saying the border would open, but so far it has not. He said the family has been “baited ... with bad information.”

A Medway family that has made repeated attempts to flee Gaza via a southern border crossing into Egypt remained trapped in the territory Thursday awaiting word from US officials of when they may be able to finally pass through and eventually make their way home, according to Sammy S. Nabulsi, a Boston lawyer and close family friend.

Advertisement

“This family is going to die if we do not get them out,” Nabulsi said in a text message Thursday.

From left, Wafaa Abuzayda, Yousef Okal, and Abood Okal. family photo

A state department spokesperson on Thursday told the Globe that the war between Hamas and Israel has made identifying departure options for US citizens “complex.” They said they anticipate that any opening of the border “will occur on short notice.”

As many as 600 US citizens are believed to be in Gaza, officials have said.

“The U.S. government is making every effort to persuade responsible parties to open the Rafah crossing,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail.

The spokesperson said the department has made “approximately 2,000 phone calls and sent thousands of emails” to U.S. citizens in Gaza and their families and loved ones.

“We are providing the best information we have to allow U.S. citizens to make their own decisions regarding their safety and security in an incredibly difficult and fluid situation.”

Abood Okal and his wife, Wafaa Abuzayda, and their one-and-a-half-year-old son, Yousef, were on a trip to visit relatives in the Gaza Strip when Hamas launched its devastating terrorist attack Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians. Israel immediately responded with around-the-clock airstrikes on Gaza, where more than 3,500 Palestinians have died in the past 11 days, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

Advertisement

President Biden visited Israel on Wednesday and struck a deal that would allow limited humanitarian aid into Gaza, where civilians are running out of food and drinking dirty water. The White House said aid will begin moving Friday at the earliest, according to the Associated Press. It was not immediately clear whether any people will be allowed out of Gaza if the border opens Friday.

The Medway family had been staying at a relative’s home in Jabalia in northern Gaza when the bombings began and have since made their way south to the border with Egypt, but have been unable get any farther. The family, along with Okal’s sister, Haneen, and her three young children, have since been staying in Rafah, a short drive north of the border-crossing location that has been closed.

Nabulsi said he has had daily communication with the family but is still limited due to power outages. He said bombs exploded Thursday morning near the Rafah home where the family of three is staying. He shared a photo that he said was taken after the explosion and showed a large of plume of dark gray smoke.

“This was the closest they’ve been to one,” Nabulsi said of the explosion. “It happened in the very early morning hours, waking up the children in the house who have been inconsolable.”

Advertisement

The state department said Thursday the US Embassy in Cairo “has a team positioned as close to the border as security conditions currently permit.”

“Regardless of where consular personnel are located, our highest priority is supporting U.S. citizens, including those that may be able to depart Gaza and may require support in Egypt,” the spokesperson said. “We are working around the clock on transportation and contingencies for U.S. citizens and those at immediate risk that may be able to cross via Rafah.”

Palestinian Americans in Mass. worry for loved ones in Gaza Share WATCH: As the war escalates between Israel & Hamas, metro digital editor Sahar Fatima shares how local families are living in fear for their loved ones abroad.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.