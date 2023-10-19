New Hampshire man dies after accidentally driving SUV into Lake Winnipesaukee, officials say

Police said it appeared that Barry Haight, 77, of Moultonborough, N.H., was driving a 2017 Acura RDX sports utility vehicle on a cul-de-sac when he mistakenly went down a boat ramp and ended up in the lake.

Police said at approximately at 8:51 p.m., officers and firefighters were dispatched to Windward Way in Moultonborough for a report of a vehicle in the water with a person trapped inside

A New Hampshire man died after accidentally driving an SUV into Lake Winnipesaukee on Wednesday night, authorities said.

“After a preliminary investigation, this appears to be an unfortunate and tragic accident,” Moultonborough police said in a statement.

Police said Thomas Bishop, a neighbor who works as a call firefighter for the Carlisle Fire Department, went into the water and removed Haight from the vehicle. Bishop then brought Haight to shore with the help of another neighbor, Michael Flynn, and performed CPR on him until first responders arrived, police said.

Police said Haight was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia, where he was pronounced dead.

Moultonborough Fire Chief David Bengtson said firefighters searched the vehicle to make sure no one else was trapped inside.

“It turned out he was the sole occupant,” Bengtson said in a phone interview.

The SUV was about 85 feet from the boat launch, Bengtson said.

“Our firefighters remained on scene to assist with the removal of the vehicle from the lake,” Bengtson said.

Authorities learned that Haight lived nearby and was taking some household trash out to a community dumpster.

“When he didn’t return, his wife went out looking for him,” Bengtson said.

It appeared that Haight had been in the water for approximately an hour and a half before he was located, police said.

Police said the incident remains under investigation by the Moultonborough Police Department, and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol was also notified.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.