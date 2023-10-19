New Hampshire officials to hold briefing on efforts to strengthen northern border security

The brief statement did not disclose details.

Formella’s office said in a statement that the State House news conference, slated for 9:30 a.m. in Concord, will cover initiatives “to improve public safety as they relate to New Hampshire’s Northern International Border.”

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and state Attorney General John M. Formella will brief reporters Thursday on efforts to strengthen security along the state’s northern border with Canada, authorities said.

Sununu in August had sent a letter to his state’s congressional delegation requesting a federal response to what he called a “surge of activity” at the state’s northern border.

Advertisement

In the note, the Republican governor pointed to data from Swanton Sector, which encompasses parts of the border in New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire, indicating that “there have been reports that 5,400 apprehensions in the Swanton Sector have eclipsed the last nine years combined.”

Those encounters occurred over a 10-month period and were spread over 295 miles of border, according to the US Border Patrol Swanton Sector.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Sununu wrote that monitoring the area is a “significant challenge” to law enforcement because of the terrain, sparse population, and poor cell and radio service.

He asked the federal delegation to help secure an ICE Delegation Agreement, which would give local law enforcement the authority to perform certain immigration officer functions. And he asked the delegation to send more money to Customs and Border Protection in the Swanton Sector.

And earlier in March, Sununu had proposed spending $1.4 million to address an increase in illegal border crossings from Canada.

He wrote to the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on March 13 to see if New Hampshire law enforcement officers can be more involved in securing the northern border. Sununu said he wanted New Hampshire law enforcement officers be trained to work alongside federal border agents through a Section 287 agreement.

Advertisement

New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn made the same request while testifying before Congress in March.

“To be clear, although New Hampshire has seen an increase in crossings, we have not yet seen the large increase that Vermont is presently experiencing,” he said in his testimony. Quinn also appeared on Fox News on March 27 and told viewers the state had seen a “slight increase” in illegal crossings.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.