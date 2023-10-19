From new lodges to new lifts, N.H.’s ski slopes are rolling out improvements this winter

CONCORD, N.H. ― I know that it’s early in the season, but now that the daylight has become limited, skiing is one thing we have to look forward to. If you don’t like skiing, I’m sorry. (Also, how do you make it through winter?)

You may have already heard that Black Mountain in Jackson wasn’t going to open this winter and then, with some help from Entabeni Systems, decided to stay open for one more season while its owners look for a buyer. You can catch up on that story here.

Here are a few other updates you should know about ahead of this upcoming ski season. Ski New Hampshire is promising new lodges, lifts, and upgrades at some of the over 30 alpine and cross-country ski resorts they represent.