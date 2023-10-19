From new lodges to new lifts, N.H.’s ski slopes are rolling out improvements this winter

CONCORD, N.H. ― I know that it’s early in the season, but now that the daylight has become limited, skiing is one thing we have to look forward to. If you don’t like skiing, I’m sorry. (Also, how do you make it through winter?)
You may have already heard that Black Mountain in Jackson wasn’t going to open this winter and then, with some help from Entabeni Systems, decided to stay open for one more season while its owners look for a buyer. You can catch up on that story here.
Here are a few other updates you should know about ahead of this upcoming ski season. Ski New Hampshire is promising new lodges, lifts, and upgrades at some of the over 30 alpine and cross-country ski resorts they represent.
Advertisement
There are two big infrastructure changes:
- Loon Mountain Resort has expanded its South Peak, adding one four-person chairlift to the resort for a total of 11 new trails. The lift is expected to open in December. The addition brings the mountain’s vertical drop to 2,190 feet. According to Ski New Hampshire, that’s the longest in the state.
- Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway is opening a new, 30,000-square-foot base lodge. It will have food, retail, a slope-side bar, and residential condominiums.
Here are four updates to lifts and buildings to know about:
- Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett is introducing a high-speed chairlift that promises to cut ride time in half. The Mountaineer is expected to open in mid-December.
- After a dramatic temporary closure last year, Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford is building a new rental building and tuning shop, to separate ticket sales from rental pick-ups.
- Waterville Valley Resort in Waterville Valley built a 2,000-foot deck with a fire pit and outdoor dining.
- At Cannon Mountain in Franconia, the state-operated mountain will be updating its aerial tramway, after the state OK’d an $18 million appropriation.
Hopefully these updates give you something to look forward to as the days grow darker!
Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.