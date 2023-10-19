Northampton police officer helps screaming woman stabbed near police station

Mayo, 41, is due to be arraigned Friday in Northampton District Court on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among several other offenses, Sullivan’s office said.

The woman had allegedly been stabbed with needle nose pliers by a man identified as Russell Scott Mayo of Ware, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.

Alerted by the sound of screams, a police officer ran out of the Northampton police station Thursday to aid a woman who had been stabbed in the neck nearby, officials said.

The woman was treated at the scene for her injuries and taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment, Sullivan’s office said in a statement.

She was in stable condition as of Thursday night.

The incident unfolded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

The officer, who was not identified, ran from the police station on Center Street after hearing the woman scream. She was found near the corner of Masonic and Center streets, Sullivan’s office said.

The woman was bleeding heavily and was being helped by a bystander when the officer got to the scene, Sullivan’s office said.

The woman told the officer she was stabbed by a man she knew, the statement said.

People passing by jumped on Mayo and held him down until another officer arrived to arrest him, Sullivan’s office said.

The officer arrested Mayo.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.