N.J. manufacturer of food paper products is moving to R.I., to be considered for tax credits

Norpak — which makes everything from grocery bags, pizza boxes, deli paper, and more — recently purchased the former Schneider Electric site on Fairgrounds Road in the South Kingstown village of West Kingston for $7.5 million in late August. Schneider Electric, a French green tech and automation company with American headquarters in Andover, Mass. , closed operations at the 20-acre property in 2020, after executives decided to transition to a hybrid-work model. The property was built in 1973, and was assessed by the town this year for more than $11.8 million.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A more than 70-year-old New Jersey manufacturer of paper products for food businesses is relocating to Rhode Island, and will be considered for annual state tax credits designed to create new, local jobs.

On Thursday morning, Rhode Island Commerce Corporation’s investment committee is expected to deliberate, potentially awarding providing Norpak with tax credits under the Rhode Island Qualified Jobs Incentive Act.

The Rhode Island Qualified Jobs Incentive Act, which was formed in 2015, was designed to convince companies to expand or relocate to Rhode Island. Awarded companies receive an annual, redeemable tax credit for up to 10 years, up to $7,500 per job per year, depending on “wage level” and “other criteria.”

Companies can receive credits for up to 500 jobs, but the state does not disperse the credits until after workers are hired and have paid income taxes, according to R.I. Commerce’s website.

R.I. Commerce’s investment committee previously voted on an initial proposal from Norpak in September. Following that vote, “some changes were made to the proposed agreement that require it to go back before the investment committee,” said R.I. Commerce spokesman Patrick Griffin in an email to the Globe on Wednesday.

Griffin declined to detail Norpak’s changes, and said they would be discussed during Thursday’s meeting. A company spokesperson could not be immediately reached by the Globe.

According to the company’s website, Norpak is still a family-owned business and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey. In May, Norpak representative Jonathan Fox told members of the South Kingstown zoning board that the manufacturing company “reached its capacity” at its New Jersey headquarters, and is looking to expand.

During that same meeting, Fox said the company plans to hire about 75 to 100 people over the next three years. It’s unclear if Norpak has begun hiring employees in Rhode Island.

