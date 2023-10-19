‘It wasn’t my time’: Providence councilwoman recounts life-threatening crash in California

Anthony, 63, had been run over by a large maintenance vehicle in a crosswalk at Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, a state park along the central coast.

It was one of the first things Providence City Councilwoman Helen Anthony wrote on a white board when she woke up in the intensive care unit at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California, in June.

She didn’t remember the crash. She was strapped down, ventilated, and suffering from dozens of broken bones, a brain bleed and a bruised heart and lungs.

“I really didn’t have any idea of the nature of my injuries, what happened,” Anthony said.

Four months later, after a painstaking and significant recovery, Anthony is getting ready to return to the Providence City Council Thursday night, her first meeting since June 1. In an interview with the Globe this week, Anthony said it’s a “miracle” she’s alive. It’s the first time she’s spoken publicly in detail about what happened.

“My family didn’t know if I was going to live or die,” Anthony said, sitting in her living room with husband Doug Anthony, who has helped her through the recovery. “I’m extraordinarily grateful to be living and to have survived this.”

Providence City Councilwoman Helen Anthony, in her living room Tuesday with her husband, Doug Anthony, who has helped her through her recovery. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

It was Doug Anthony’s job that brought the pair to California back in June. Doug is a neuropathologist and was being installed as president-elect of the American Association of Neuropathologists at a conference in Monterey.

Helen Anthony, the chair of the City Council’s Finance Committee, was in the middle of vetting Providence’s $583 million city budget, so she couldn’t take an extended trip to California. But she flew out just for the weekend to attend the Saturday night event.

She was planning to be back in Providence for a public hearing on the budget on Tuesday.

On Saturday morning, June 10, Anthony drove from her hotel to Point Lobos to go on a walk, arriving soon after the park opened.

Returning to her rental car around 9 a.m., she crossed the street in a crosswalk in front of the ticket booth. Approaching on the road was a Polaris GEM, a type of street-legal all-terrain vehicle that looks like a large golf cart, but is closer in size to a van.

The 82-year-old driver, wearing a parks volunteer uniform, saw Anthony and went to hit the brake, he later told police, according to a California Highway Patrol report obtained by the Globe. But he accidentally pressed his foot to the accelerator instead, the man told officers, crashing right into Anthony.

“I was walking on the crosswalk, and all of a sudden everything went black,” Anthony said. “I do remember saying ‘uh-oh, oh no.’ And that’s all I remember.”

There were multiple witnesses to the crash, which was also captured on surveillance video. In a moment where the “stars aligned,” as Anthony put it, one of the passersby was a physician attending the same conference as her husband.

The doctor rendered aid to Anthony until the ambulance got there, according to the police report, turning her on her side to open up her airway.

“I wasn’t breathing, I was lying face down and he rolled me over and I started breathing,” Anthony said. “So he saved my life.”

A police reconstruction of the crash scene. California Highway Patrol

At the hospital, Anthony also credits the trauma team with keeping her alive. She was in the intensive care unit on a ventilator for 18 days, and underwent three surgeries in California. Her injuries were extensive: the brain bleed, 22 broken ribs, a dislocated jaw and two jaw fractures, a fractured facial bone under her eye, fractured vertebrae in her spine, and a bruised heart and lungs. Her top teeth were knocked out, and she had a serious cut on her lip.

After the surgeries, she moved to a rehabilitation center in California before she was strong enough to fly — wearing a spinal jacket — back to the East Coast. It was five weeks after the crash.

Since then, Anthony has undergone another surgery in Boston, and has spent much of her time recovering both mentally and physically, and seeing various specialists for her injuries. She needed to gain weight back after having her jaw wired shut, and has been working on regaining her strength and stamina. (An avid walker, Anthony is already back up to 2.5 miles.)

By all accounts, she has made a tremendous recovery. Cognitively, it took a while for the brain fog to lift, she said, and she still struggles with some word recognition. “But nothing that I haven’t been able to improve and recover from,” Anthony said.

In her living room on the East Side of Providence, she got the most choked up talking about her constituents and neighbors, whom she has represented in Ward 2 since 2019.

“The outpouring of support and love from the entire community was absolutely overwhelming,” Anthony said.

Get-well cards from neighbors are still stacked on her kitchen counter, and emails also poured in. A group at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, where Anthony is a parishioner, knitted her a prayer shawl in her favorite shade of purple. Jewish friends added her name to the list for a healing prayer at synagogue services. Everyone from elected officials to the staff at her favorite coffee shop, Cafe Choklad, reached out.

“I can’t begin to say how thankful I am and how much it really helped,” she said. On her walks now, neighbors call out: “Whoa, Helen, is that you?”

She’s not yet returning to her day job as a land use attorney, prioritizing her council position. She has several plans for the Finance Committee, where she intends to remain the chair, but she’s resigning from the Committee on Claims and Pending Suits.

The Finance panel will be vetting Mayor Brett Smiley’s new proposal, being introduced Thursday night, for how to spend the rest of Providence’s COVID relief money. Smiley is proposing to reallocate $20 million in unspent American Rescue Plan Act funds to housing and other priorities.

She also wants to focus on lifting the curtain on school construction spending, and the committee will also take up the city’s capital improvement plan this fall.

Anthony did weigh in on two public issues while she was recovering. In August, she sent a letter in opposition to a controversial five-story mixed-use development on Wickenden Street. And in September, when the Finance Committee was vetting two payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreements between the city and its private colleges and universities, she called for the deals to be taken up separately.

In her absence, the deals were ultimately considered together. She said she would have voted in favor of the agreements, though she was uncomfortable with the standalone deal with Brown University to give away four city blocks to the Ivy League school in exchange for additional payments.

“Bottom line, we need the money,” Anthony said. “I am not very happy about just selling city assets.”

The criminal investigation into Anthony’s accident is now over, and the driver was not charged, according to the California Highway Patrol. “The investigator found grounds for no charges,” said Jessica Madueño, the public information officer. “That is based on the physical evidence gathered on scene, and witness statements.”

“I was surprised,” Anthony said of the decision not to charge the driver, who was described in the report as traveling at an “unsafe speed.” She declined to comment on whether she will file a civil lawsuit.

After her big return to the council Thursday night, Anthony has other, even happier plans: next weekend, her son Chris will be married in New Jersey, the first of her four children to tie the knot.

And she’ll be there.

“I look at every day as a gift,” Anthony said. “I do have faith, and I do believe that we’re not in control. And it wasn’t my time.”

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.